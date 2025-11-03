Ambassador: Azerbaijan, victorious in war and unshakable in peace, is recognized as an influential state in the world

Beijing, November 3, AZERTAC

An event marking November 8 - Victory Day and November 9 - National Flag Day was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

The event brought together heads of diplomatic missions in Beijing, military attachés, representatives of the Chinese public, entrepreneurs, Azerbaijanis studying and working in China.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov noted that 2025 was declared the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan by the relevant Order of President Ilham Aliyev, and that this decision unites two pivotal events in the country’s modern history - the 30th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution and the 5th anniversary of the glorious Victory in the Patriotic War.

The event also featured the screening of video footages regarding Azerbaijan.