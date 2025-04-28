Ambassador: China will continue to strongly support Azerbaijan in safeguarding country’s main interests, as well as ensuring its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

The term “support” is frequently used in the “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China”, inked by the leaders of the two countries. China, in turn, will continue to provide resolute support to Azerbaijan in safeguarding its main interests, as well as ensuring the country’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, said Lu Mei, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China, during the briefing Monday in Baku.

Ambassador Lu Mei stated that President Ilham Aliyev had once again reiterated Azerbaijan’s firm support to the Chinese government’s efforts toward unification of China. She noted that China’s Community of Common Destiny Concept and the Three Global Initiatives contribute to the global peace, stability and progress, highlighting Azerbaijan’s high appreciation and active involvement in this regard.

The ambassador then cited Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying: “Firm mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests is a fine tradition of China and Azerbaijan and is also an inherent part of being strategic partners.”