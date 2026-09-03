Ambassador: Enhancement of bilateral trade with Azerbaijan is one of top priorities of our leadership

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

“The Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) has enabled our brotherly countries to grant tariff concessions on several designated goods. The PTA, coupled with the Transit Trade Agreement (TTA), has helped to encourage greater volumetric trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Efforts are underway to harmonize and align customs regulations and cooperation mechanisms between commercial banks for more efficient and timely settlement of trade transactions,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin told AZERTAC.

“While the increase in bilateral trade is not commensurate with the excellent political ties between our countries, efforts are underway to bring our business sectors closer. Since the implementation of these two very important agreements, there has been a flurry of B2B engagements both in Baku and in different commercial centers of Pakistan. Pakistan’s leading Chambers of Commerce and business associations have also regularly visited Baku and met their counterparts to explore opportunities. Similarly, we are also happy to note notable businessmen visiting Pakistan as well. These welcome engagements are helping our private sectors to identify concrete opportunities and build sustainable business partnerships,” he noted.

“Enhancement of bilateral trade is one of the top priorities of our leadership. Therefore, it has gained special attention also during our Inter-Governmental Commission meetings. Our mutual objective is to benefit from the strong political ties to achieve concrete, tangible and sustained economic cooperation,” the Pakistani diplomat emphasized.