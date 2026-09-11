Ambassador Maksat Mamytkanov: Major plans to develop cooperation between cities of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan

Khankendi, September 11, AZERTAC

“Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan should continue to deepen their allied relations, supporting the Treaty on Allied Relations signed between the two countries through concrete steps and joint projects,” Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov told AZERTAC on the sidelines of the diplomatic corps’ visit to Khankendi.

Emphasizing the dynamic development of relations between the two countries, the diplomat noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan had given new impetus to bilateral ties.

Maksat Mamytkanov also recalled that Kyrgyzstan had built a school in the village of Khidirli in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, stressing that major plans are in place to develop cooperation between the cities of the two countries.