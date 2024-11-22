Ambassador of Brazil: We hope COP30 will be acclaimed for its high-level organization

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“The organization of COP29 has far exceeded our expectations. Our delegation was deeply impressed by both the organization and the beauty of Baku. The event was truly well-organized,” said Brazil's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Manuel Montenegro, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Describing climate change as the biggest global challenge, Manuel Montenegro emphasized Brazil’s crucial role in combating it, particularly in protecting and restoring the Amazon rainforest.

“We, as a developing country, must reduce our emissions,” the ambassador underscored.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s significant efforts in hosting COP29 and accommodating participating delegations, Manuel Montenegro expressed hope that COP30 would also be acclaimed for its high-level organization.