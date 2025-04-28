Ambassador of China: A total of 369 trains traveled along Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in 2024

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“President Xi Jinping announced in October 2023 that China will take eight major steps to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, including building a multidimensional Belt and Road connectivity network. China will accelerate the high-quality development of the China-Europe Railway Express and participate in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route,” said the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, during a briefing in Baku on April 28.

She emphasized that this aligns with Azerbaijan's strategy to leverage the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to maximize its transport potential, which the country has positively embraced. “A total of 369 trains traveled along the route in 2024, marking a 36-fold increase compared to the previous year,” the ambassador noted.

She also highlighted that during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China, both sides reached several agreements on joint development within the Belt and Road Initiative and on supporting the construction of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.