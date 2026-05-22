American urbanist: Azerbaijan and WUF13 play an important role in sharing experience on sustainable urban development

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and WUF13 play an important role in facilitating the exchange of experience on sustainable urban development and addressing the challenges of informal settlements, Andrews Bediako, Chief Urban Planner of the Dallas Sub-City Council, said in an interview with AZERTAC.

According to him, WUF13 serves as an important international platform that brings together experts in the field of urban development. He noted that the forum addresses key urban planning issues, including housing development, spatial planning, green infrastructure, as well as climate resilience and strategic urban development. In his view, participation in such events provides a valuable opportunity to broaden professional knowledge and exchange experiences with colleagues from around the world.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan is playing an important role in the global sustainable urban development agenda, particularly through the advancement of green infrastructure and modern urban solutions. According to him, this experience is especially valuable for countries facing the challenges of informal urbanization.

The expert also noted that in many developing countries, a significant portion of urban development consists of informal settlements, where quality public spaces and green infrastructure are often lacking. In this context, Azerbaijan’s experience can serve as a valuable example of transitioning from informal development toward more structured and sustainable urban growth.