Amina Mohammed: Baku proved to be a very suitable place for discussions

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“Baku proved to be a very suitable place for discussions,” said Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, at the official closing ceremony of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Azerbaijani delegation and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) for their unwavering devotion and professionalism, which played a significant role in the success of this Session,” Amina Mohammed added.