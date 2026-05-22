Anacláudia Rossbach: A great and well-organized WUF13 took place under Azerbaijan’s leadership

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“We hosted a remarkable WUF13 in Baku under Azerbaijan’s leadership, and the positive atmosphere is evident in the smiles of participants. UN-Habitat is proud of this milestone, with attendees describing the forum as deeply meaningful and enriching, and returning home with new knowledge and ideas,” said Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the UN-Habitat, at the official closing press conference of WUF13 in Baku.

She noted that participants return home inspired and energized to carry out the ‘Baku Call to Action,’ and reiterated her gratitude to Azerbaijan.