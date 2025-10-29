ANAMA employee and his dog named “Mine Detection Dog Team of the Year” in Washington

Washington, October 29, AZERTAC

The annual “Clearing the Path Awards” gala, organized by the Marshall Legacy Institute — one of the leading U.S. non-governmental organizations in the field of humanitarian mine action — was held in Washington.

The event brought together officials from the U.S. Administration and Congress, representatives of the diplomatic corps, as well as international organizations and donor agencies engaged in mine clearance activities.

At the ceremony, Vusal Allahverdiyev, an employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), and his mine detection dog, Ben-Mace, were named the “Mine Detection Dog Team of the Year” for 2025.

The award was presented to the Azerbaijani representative by Khazar Ibrahim, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United States.

In his remarks, Ambassador Ibrahim emphasized that the mine problem remains one of the most serious humanitarian challenges facing Azerbaijan, noting that more than 13 percent of the country’s territory is contaminated with mines. He also highlighted the importance of the 20-year successful cooperation between the Marshall Legacy Institute and ANAMA.

Accepting the award, ANAMA representative Vusal Allahverdiyev said he received the honor on behalf of all deminers and those working to save human lives, adding that such recognition motivates them to intensify mine clearance efforts.

Speaking at the event, Assistant to the U.S. President and Special Presidential Envoy, Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, highly commended the professionalism and dedication of the ANAMA representative.

Over the past two decades, the Marshall Legacy Institute has provided Azerbaijan with nearly 100 mine detection dogs.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent