ANAMA: Over 1,925 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs in the past week

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has reported that from April 21 to 27, a total of 1,925.4 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) across multiple districts.

“During mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 35 anti-personnel mines, 36 anti-tank mines, and 574 UXOs were detected and neutralized,” ANAMA stated in a report.