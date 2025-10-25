Anar Baghirov: Establishment of Baku Arbitration Center marks new phase in Azerbaijan's legal system

Baku, October 25, AZERTAC

“The development of the modern economy and global trade often depends on the flexibility of the judicial system and the effectiveness of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. In this regard, arbitration serves as an important tool for regulating economic relations, protecting investors' rights, and ensuring transparency in the business environment,” said Anar Baghirov, Chairman of the Bar Association and member of the Judicial-Legal Council, at an international conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of the Baku Arbitration Center.

Baghirov emphasized that the establishment of the Baku Arbitration Center holds historic significance for strengthening the institutional foundations of arbitration in Azerbaijan and ensuring justice, transparency, and efficiency in legal relations. According to him, this milestone represents not only the formation of a new legal institution but also a clear reflection of the development of Azerbaijan's legal system in line with international standards.

“Global experience demonstrates that economically successful states, alongside improving their judicial systems, attach great importance to the development of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. The advantage of arbitration lies in its capacity to enable parties to resolve disputes in a more flexible, confidential, and independent manner. This enhances investor confidence and contributes to strengthening the country’s international legal reputation. It can be confidently stated that the Baku Arbitration Center will soon become one of the leading arbitration institutions not only in the Caucasus and Central Asia regions but also globally,” he added.