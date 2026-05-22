Anar Guliyev: Signing of letter of intent on implementation of “Baku Standards” is among key legacy outcomes of WUF13

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

“The signing of a letter of intent on the implementation of the ‘Baku Standards’ is one of the important legacy outcomes of WUF13,” said Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during his speech at the official closing press conference of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

“It is highly commendable that the document will serve as guidance for countries hosting future World Urban Forums,” the Chairman of the State Committee added.