Ancient neighborhood of Ordubad that tenderly keeps customs and traditions alive - Sarsheher VIDEO

Nackhivan, October 2, AZERTAC

The next feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights the Pearl of Azerbaijan - Ordubad.

The district of Ordubad, which National Leader Heydar Aliyev described as the "Pearl of Azerbaijan", is famous for its ancient neighborhoods, every inch of which eloquently speaks of the profound national and spiritual values, cherished customs and traditions of ancestors. Foremost among these is the captivating Sarsheher neighborhood.

For many years, the joyous spirit of national holidays, especially Novruz, has been vibrantly celebrated in this neighborhood, bringing together not only Ordubad residents, but also those from Nakhchivan city, the Autonomous Republic, as well as other regions of the country. The ancient structure and unique atmosphere of Sarsheher irresistibly captivate foreign tourists.

Like other ancient neighborhoods of Ordubad, Sarsheher also boasts a mosque, a plane tree, and a kahriz (traditional underground water channel). Dating back to the 18th century, the Sarsheher mosque holds historical significance. By the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the mosque was included in the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of local importance. The restoration of the Sarsheher Mosque is included in the "State Program on the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027."