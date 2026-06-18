Andrey Yatskin: Russian and Azerbaijani leaders define strategic vector of bilateral cooperation

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

" The activities of the Interparliamentary Commission are carried out in full compliance with the strategic directions set by the leadership of Russia and Azerbaijan," said Andrey Yatskin, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia at the 24th meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Andrey Yatskin noted that the leaders of both countries pay special attention to the progressive development of bilateral relations.

“The leaders of our countries, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, attach great importance to our activities. They define a strategic vector for cooperation, and members of parliaments must ensure its further advancement through concrete initiatives and joint work,” the First Deputy Speaker stated.

According to him, regular contact and the close monitoring of the implementation of reached agreements remain among the most critical components of interparliamentary cooperation.

Yatskin emphasized: “We closely follow the execution of the Commission’s decisions. They carry a practical rather than a formal character, and they are targeted toward achieving tangible results.”