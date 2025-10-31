Another 124 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

Aghdam, October 31, AZERTAC

A total of 24 families, comprising 124 individuals, have been resettled in the Khidirli village of the Aghdam district and received keys to their new apartments.

The handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

In line with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched a new phase of resettlement to Khidirli village in the Aghdam district.

During this stage, 24 families comprising 124 people have been relocated to the village.