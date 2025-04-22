Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district receive house keys VIDEO

Aghdara, April 22, AZERTAC

Another 20 families, totaling 68 individuals have been resettled in the Hasanriz village of Aghdara district and received the keys to their new homes.

The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojali districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the village reaches 90, comprising 306 individuals.

