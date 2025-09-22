Another 29 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district receive house keys

Aghdara, September 22, AZERTAC

Another 29 families, comprising 115 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Hasanriz of Aghdara district and received the keys to their new houses.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).