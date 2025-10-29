Another 366 individuals resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district receive house keys

Aghdam, October 29, AZERTAC

A total of 91 families, comprising 366 individuals, have been resettled in Khidirli village of Aghdam district and received keys to their new homes.

The handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).