Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys

Aghdam, April 10, AZERTAC

Another 39 families, totaling 153 individuals have been resettled in the Sarijali village of Aghdam district and received the keys to their new homes.

The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).