Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

Aghdam, April 29, AZERTAC

Another 39 families, comprising 169 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Sarijali in the Aghdam district and received the keys to their new homes.

The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).