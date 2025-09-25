Another group of athletes arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in 3rd CIS Games

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Teams from various delegations continue to arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the 3rd CIS Games.

The country has welcomed athletes from Belarus, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, who will compete in football, swimming, boxing, taekwondo, volleyball and sambo.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the athletes were welcomed by representatives of the Organizing Committee of the 3rd CIS Games and journalists.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities of Azerbaijan — Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi.

The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the Ganja stadium.