Another renovated courtyard under "Our Courtyard" Project opened for residents' use in Shirvan

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

The latest renovated courtyard under the "Our Courtyard" Project, implemented at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, was opened for residents in Shirvan.

The updated courtyard, cover buildings with over 700 residents at 1A, 2A on Heydar Aliyev Avenue and H.Z. Taghiyev Street in Shirvan city.

As with other areas renovated under the "Our Courtyard" project, facilities have been created to promote the development of children across all age groups and to encourage youth engagement in sports.

With a total area of 1.1 hectares, both locations feature gazeboes, horizontal bar complexes, children's playground, sports equipment, benches, as well as birdhouses and cat shelters. In tandem with restoring green areas, additional olive and cypress trees, 9,200 decorative rose bushes, and 200 evergreen ivy and oleander bushes have been planted.

At the opening, IDEA volunteers planted up to 220 pine trees and 100 evergreen Ivenus rose bushes at both locations.

Within the "Our Courtyard" project, implemented at the initiative of IDEA Public Union, 7 yards on a total area of 7.8 hectares were renovated in Shirvan city in 2020-2025 and were opened for public use.

The "Our Courtyard" project, launched in 2017 by Leyla Aliyeva, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, aims to enhance cleanliness and environmental quality in courtyards across cities, promote green spaces, foster areas for meaningful recreation, and ensure safe and comfortable living conditions for residents.