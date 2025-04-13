Another renovated courtyard under the "Our Courtyard" Project opened for residents' use

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

On April 13, the latest renovated courtyard under the "Our Courtyard" project was opened for residents in the Yeni Yasamal residential area, Yasamal district, Baku. The event, attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, marked the transformation of a courtyard serving over 1,400 residents.

During the opening event, Leyla Aliyeva participated in a tree-planting campaign alongside IDEA volunteers. Gifts were also distributed to young residents of the newly renovated courtyard.

The updated courtyard, like other areas under the "Our Courtyard" initiative, caters to the needs of people with disabilities, ensuring accessibility for all. The space includes a football stadium with artificial turf, a large chessboard, various sports equipment, and a children’s playground to promote physical activity and engage the youth. Additional features include seating areas, birdhouses, and cat homes. The courtyard has been enhanced with new lighting poles, surveillance cameras, and fully renovated building facades. New asphalt and roofing have been laid, while electrical lines were updated.

To enhance the green environment, 170 trees of various species, over 3,100 seasonal flowers, and several shrubs were planted. Furthermore, to combat air pollution, climbing plants such as common ivy were used to create "green barriers" around the courtyard.

The "Our Courtyard" project, launched in 2017 by Leyla Aliyeva, focuses on improving Baku’s courtyards by restoring greenery, ensuring ecological cleanliness, and creating safe, comfortable spaces for residents. As of today, 157 courtyards have been renovated and handed over to residents.

IDEA Public Union encourages residents to share their suggestions and requests regarding the landscaping and renovation of courtyards. Applications can be made via the IDEA Public Union’s "hotline" at 1113 or by emailing [email protected] .