Another team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR takes third place at TEKNOFEST

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

The “Xudaferin BHOS” team took 3rd place at the TEKNOFEST-2025 technology festival.

The team won a bronze medal in the category “Research Projects – Environment and Energy”.

The members of the “Xudaferin BHOS” team are 4th year students of the Chemical Engineering Department: Elnur Islamov, Elnur Mamedov, Nihad Safarli, Nazrin Efendiyeva and Ilham Kerimli.

Aysel Mamedova, a lecturer at the Chemistry Department of BHOS, is a scientific supervisor of the team.