Antalya Forum features discussions on challenges and opportunities for regional cooperation in the South Caucasus

Antalya, April 12, Günel Karatepe, AZERTAC

A key topic on the second day of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) was "Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus."

A panel discussion on this theme featured Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov alongside his counterparts from Georgia and Armenia, Maka Bochorishvili and Ararat Mirzoyan.

In his remarks, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the Second Karabakh War marked a historic turning point, initiating a reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the South Caucasus. He noted that after the 44-day war, Azerbaijan brought up the issue of achieving peace with Armenia and signing a peace treaty. This process, which began in October 2022, has involved numerous meetings, and the drafting of the peace treaty text was completed last month. The next phase is expected to focus on implementing the agreement and ultimately concluding the process.

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan also noted that with this process, the sides are starting to reactivate an issue that has been stalled for many years. He stated that Armenia acknowledges this reality and that necessary amendments to the Armenian constitution will be made, resolving territorial claims. Bayramov concluded, "We anticipate no further obstacles to signing the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The two countries have left behind a very successful phase in terms of peace."

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the importance of focusing on the future for the sake of both nations, rather than dwelling on historical thinking. He advocated for a constructive approach that benefits both parties, saying, "We must now concentrate on the present and the future. Continuing to engage in past disputes, such as 'Who killed more people,' will only lead to further conflict. Our priority must be to build peace in the region."

Mirzoyan stated that a common understanding had been reached on the text of the peace agreement after lengthy negotiations, and that the next step is to determine the date and location for signing the document. He highlighted the issue concerning the reference to the declaration of independence in the constitution, stating that this matter hinges on a decision from the constitutional court. "Theoretically, I believe this contradiction may be resolved. This is a starting point for our countries. Of course, issues related to the peace process will continue, and we will keep discussing them and exploring opportunities for cooperation. We want to send a message to the world: “there is no benefit in clinging to the past and wasting time on it.". We must work towards a shared future and the prosperity of our peoples. We have all the necessary opportunities before us. We are ready to move to the next stage together, which will bring opportunities for peaceful cooperation," Mirzoyan added

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili stated, "A South Caucasus living in peace is undoubtedly a priority for all of us. We are also aware of the significant potential of our region. To fully realize this potential, we must achieve lasting peace. Therefore, we wholeheartedly welcome peace between the two countries and believe that the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be a resounding success."