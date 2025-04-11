Antalya hosted opening ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum President Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Antalya, April 11, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum was held on April 11 in the Turkish city of Antalya.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the ceremony.

The event commenced with an opening address by Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, who underlined the significance of the Forum and noted the participation of numerous distinguished guests.

Subsequently, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech, emphasizing the importance of addressing current global challenges and highlighting the role of the Forum in this regard.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, one of the world’s leading platforms for discussions on global challenges and solutions, brings together nearly 450 high-level representatives from 140 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government and over 70 ministers.

Over 50 sessions in various formats will be held during the forum, covering a wide range of topics, such as global challenges and threats—from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region, from Africa to Latin America—as well as key global issues, including climate change, food security, digitization, and artificial intelligence.