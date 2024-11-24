António Guterres: An agreement at COP29 provides a base on which to build

Baku, November 24, AZERTAC

“An agreement at COP29 was absolutely essential to keep the 1.5 degree limit alive. And countries have delivered,” said António Guterres, UN Secretary General, in his statement.

“I had hoped for a more ambitious outcome – on both finance and mitigation – to meet the great challenge we face. But this agreement provides a base on which to build. It must be honoured in full and on time. Commitments must quickly become cash. All countries must come together to ensure the top-end of this new goal is met,” the UN chief added.