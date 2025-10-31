Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

In recent months, there has been a significant increase in appeals related to Belgian colonial rule. Investigations reveal that serious and brutal crimes were committed during this period. These were not merely colonial atrocities, but also grave crimes against humanity, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), said in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC.

He noted that the international community is not giving sufficient attention to these issues or adequately addressing them. As an organization, BIG will continue to bring the consequences of Belgium’s colonial policies and its responsibilities for reparations to the agenda of all relevant international bodies.

“Currently, we are actively cooperating with more than 17 countries and territories. Among our key efforts are international advocacy initiatives concerning Belgium’s colonial past and its outstanding moral and historical responsibilities for reparations,” said the Executive Director.