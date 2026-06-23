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APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – JULY 2026

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – JULY 2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Person receiving citizens

Reception Day

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Naghdaliyev Zeynal Safar oglu

1

Head of the Department for Work with Citizens' Inquiries of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 

Ismayilov Suleyman Abbas oglu

2

Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Hasanov Altay Tofig oglu

3,10,24

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the Department of State Control Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Hasanov Karam Avaz oglu

3

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Amirov Natig Arziman oglu

6

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alasgarov Fuad Murtuz oglu

7,21

Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Aliyeva Farah Shirmammad gizi

8

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 

Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Movsumov Shahmar Arif oglu                                                                                                               

9

Head of the Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Seyidov Farid Mirmufid oglu                                

10

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan   

Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Hajiyev Hikmet Farhad oglu

13

Head of the Department of Civil Service and Human Resources Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan 

Majidov Talat Tahir oglu

14

Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mammadaliyev Yusuf Ulfat oglu

15

Press-Secretary of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Sattarov Orkhan Rajab oglu

16

Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan       

Valiyev Adalat Magsad oglu

17

Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

20

Pardon Section of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

20

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts

Huseynov Emin Zamin oglu

22

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district

Karimov Aydin Zohrab oglu

23

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts

Hajiyev Vahid Rasim oglu

24

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district

Mammadov Masim Ahmad oglu

27

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar district

Hajiyev Bashir Gudrat oglu

28

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts

Yusubov Elchin Mustafa oglu

29

Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan                                        

Karimov Gunduz Haji oglu

31

                                               * * *

 

Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Usubov Ramil Idris oglu

30

Note: Citizens are received at the Citizens’ Reception Center of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Address: 79 Zaur Nudiraliyev Street, Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku, Narimanov district.

Registration for appointments is not available no later than 1 business day before the reception day.

Reception begins from 14:00.

Call Center: 1111

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