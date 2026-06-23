APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – JULY 2026
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Person receiving citizens
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Reception Day
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Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Naghdaliyev Zeynal Safar oglu
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1
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Head of the Department for Work with Citizens' Inquiries of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ismayilov Suleyman Abbas oglu
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2
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Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Hasanov Altay Tofig oglu
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3,10,24
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Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department of State Control Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Hasanov Karam Avaz oglu
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3
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Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Amirov Natig Arziman oglu
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6
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Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Alasgarov Fuad Murtuz oglu
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7,21
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Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aliyeva Farah Shirmammad gizi
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8
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Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Movsumov Shahmar Arif oglu
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9
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Head of the Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Seyidov Farid Mirmufid oglu
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10
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Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Hajiyev Hikmet Farhad oglu
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13
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Head of the Department of Civil Service and Human Resources Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Majidov Talat Tahir oglu
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14
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Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mammadaliyev Yusuf Ulfat oglu
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15
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Press-Secretary of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Sattarov Orkhan Rajab oglu
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16
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Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Valiyev Adalat Magsad oglu
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17
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Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
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20
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Pardon Section of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
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20
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Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts
Huseynov Emin Zamin oglu
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22
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Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district
Karimov Aydin Zohrab oglu
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23
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Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts
Hajiyev Vahid Rasim oglu
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24
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Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district
Mammadov Masim Ahmad oglu
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27
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Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar district
Hajiyev Bashir Gudrat oglu
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28
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Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts
Yusubov Elchin Mustafa oglu
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29
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Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Karimov Gunduz Haji oglu
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31
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* * *
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Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Usubov Ramil Idris oglu
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30
Note: Citizens are received at the Citizens’ Reception Center of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Address: 79 Zaur Nudiraliyev Street, Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku, Narimanov district.
Registration for appointments is not available no later than 1 business day before the reception day.
Reception begins from 14:00.
Call Center: 1111