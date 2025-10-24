APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – NOVEMBER 2025
|
Person receiving citizens
|
Reception Day
|
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –
Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Amirov Natig Arziman oglu
|
3
|
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –
Head of the Department of State Control Affairs of the Presidential
Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Hasanov Karam Avaz oglu
|
4
|
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –
Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Alasgarov Fuad Murtuz oglu
|
5,19
|
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –
Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Naghdaliyev Zeynal Safar oglu
|
6
|
Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Hasanov Altay Tofig oglu
|
7,21,28
|
Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Aliyeva Farah Shirmammad gizi
|
7
|
Head of the Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Seyidov Farid Mirmufid oglu
|
12
|
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –
Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy
of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Movsumov Shahmar Arif oglu
|
13
|
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –
Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Hajiyev Hikmat Farhad oglu
|
14
|
Head of the Department of Civil Service and Human Resources Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Majidov Talat Tahir oglu
|
17
|
Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mammadaliyev Yusuf Ulfat oglu
|
17
|
Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Valiyev Adalat Magsad oglu
|
18
|
Press-secretary of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
18
|
Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
18
|
Head of the Department for Work with Citizens' Inquiries of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ismayilov Suleyman Abbas oglu
|
20
|
Pardon Section of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
|
21
|
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts
Huseynov Emin Zamin oglu
|
24
|
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district
Mammadov Masim Ahmad oglu
|
25
|
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts
Yusubov Elchin Mustafa oglu
|
25
|
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district
Hajiyev Bashir Gudrat oglu
|
26
|
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district
Karimov Aydin Zohrab oglu
|
26
|
Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Karimov Gunduz Haji oglu
|
28
|
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts
Hajiyev Vahid Rasim oglu
|
28
|
* * *
|
The Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Usubov Ramil Idris oglu
|
27
Note: Citizens are received at the Citizens’ Reception Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Address: 79 Zaur Nudiraliyev Street, Narimanov district, Baku.
Registration for appointments must be completed no later than 1 business day before the reception day.
Reception begins at 14:00.
Call Center: 1111