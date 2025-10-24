The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – NOVEMBER 2025

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS' RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – NOVEMBER 2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Person receiving citizens

Reception Day

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –

Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Amirov Natig Arziman oglu

3

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –

Head of the Department of State Control Affairs of the Presidential

Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Hasanov Karam Avaz oglu

4

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –

Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alasgarov Fuad Murtuz oglu

5,19

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –

Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Naghdaliyev Zeynal Safar oglu

6

Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Hasanov Altay Tofig oglu

7,21,28

Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Aliyeva Farah Shirmammad gizi

7

Head of the Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Seyidov Farid Mirmufid oglu

12

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –

Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy

of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Movsumov Shahmar Arif oglu

13

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan –

Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Hajiyev Hikmat Farhad oglu

14

Head of the Department of Civil Service and Human Resources Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan 

Majidov Talat Tahir oglu

17

Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mammadaliyev Yusuf Ulfat oglu

17

Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Valiyev Adalat Magsad oglu

18

Press-secretary of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

18

Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

18

Head of the Department for Work with Citizens' Inquiries of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ismayilov Suleyman Abbas oglu

20

Pardon Section of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

21

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts

Huseynov Emin Zamin oglu

24

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district

Mammadov Masim Ahmad oglu

25

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts

Yusubov Elchin Mustafa oglu

25

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district

Hajiyev Bashir Gudrat oglu

26

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district

Karimov Aydin Zohrab oglu

26

Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Karimov Gunduz Haji oglu

28

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts

Hajiyev Vahid Rasim oglu

28

                                               * * *

The Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Usubov Ramil Idris oglu

27

 

Note: Citizens are received at the Citizens’ Reception Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Address: 79 Zaur Nudiraliyev Street, Narimanov district, Baku.

Registration for appointments must be completed no later than 1 business day before the reception day.

Reception begins at 14:00.

Call Center: 1111

