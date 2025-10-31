Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for November, 2025
|
N
|
Head of central executive authority and governing body receiving citizens
|
City, district where the reception is held
|
The covered cities and districts
|
Reception Day
|
1.
|
Minister of Internal Affairs
Vilayat Eyvazov
|
Kurdamir
|
Kurdamir,
Ujar,
Goychay,
Aghsu,
Aghdash,
Hajigabul,
Shirvan
|
01
|
2.
|
Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations
Ramin Mammadov
|
Nakhchivan
|
Nakhchivan,
Babek,
Julfa,
Kangarli,
Ordubad,
Sadarak,
Shahbuz,
Sharur
|
03
|
3.
|
Prosecutor General
Kamran Aliyev
|
Absheron
|
Absheron, Zangilan
|
04
|
4.
|
Chairman of the State Customs Committee
Shahin Baghirov
|
Guba
|
Guba,
Gusar,
Khachmaz,
Shabran
|
06
|
5.
|
Minister of Justice
Farid Ahmadov
|
Masalli
|
Masalli,
Lankaran,
Astara,
Lerik,
Jalilabad,
Yardimli
|
07
|
6.
|
Minister of Digital Development and Transport
Rashad Nabiyev
|
Beylagan
|
Beylagan,
Imishli,
Saatli,
Sabirabad,
Khojavend
|
13
|
7.
|
Minister of Youth and Sports
Farid Gayibov
|
Ganja
|
Ganja,
Samukh,
Kalbajar
|
14
|
8.
|
Minister of Emergency Situations
Kamaladdin Heydarov
|
Zardab
|
Zardab,
Ujar,
Kurdamir
|
14
|
9.
|
Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov
|
Sumgayit
|
Sumgayit
|
14
|
10.
|
Minister of Agriculture
Majnun Mammadov
|
Bilasuvar
|
Bilasuvar
Salyan,
Neftchala,
Shirvan
Hajigabul
|
14
|
11.
|
Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs
Bahar Muradova
|
Naftalan
|
Naftalan,
Goranboy,
Khojaly
|
14
|
12.
|
Chief of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription
Mursal Ibrahimov
|
Mingachevir
|
Mingachevir,
Yevlakh,
Aghdash,
Goychay,
Ujar,
Zardab,
Kurdamir
|
14
|
13.
|
Chairman of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance
Zaur Aliyev
|
Goygol
|
Goygol,
Dashkasan,
Goranboy,
Naftalan,
Khojaly
|
14
|
14.
|
Chairman of the “Azerishig” OJSC
Vugar Ahmadov
|
Barda
|
Barda,
Tartar
|
14
|
15.
|
Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture
Anar Guliyev
|
Shamkir
|
Shamkir,
Gadabay,
Aghstafa,
Gazakh,
Tovuz
|
19
|
16.
|
Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency
Zaur Mikayilov
|
Yevlakh
|
Yevlakh,
Mingachevir
|
21
|
17.
|
Chairman of the Food Safety Agency
Goshgar Tahmazli
|
Zardab
|
Zardab
Ujar,
Yevlakh,
Mingachevir,
Aghdash,
Goychay,
Kurdamir
|
21
|
18.
|
Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs
Rovshan Rzayev
|
Bilasuvar
|
Bilasuvar,
Jabrayil
|
24
|
19.
|
Minister of Science and Education
Emin Amrullayev
|
Nakhchivan
|
Nakhchivan
Babek,
Julfa,
Kangarli,
Ordubad,
Sadarak,
Shahbuz,
Sharur
|
28
|
20.
|
Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov
|
Khizi
|
Khizi,
Siyazan,
Shabran,
Sumgayit,
Absheron
|
28
|
21.
|
Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population
Anar Aliyev
|
Imishli
|
Imishli,
Beylagan
|
28
|
22.
|
Minister of Culture
Adil Karimli
|
Aghdam (Guzanli settlement)
|
Aghdam,
Aghjabadi,
Barda,
Tartar,
Fuzuli,
Lachin
|
28
|
23.
|
Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
Saleh Mammadov
|
Astara
|
Astara,
Lankaran,
Lerik
|
28
|
24.
|
Chairman of “Azeristiliktejhizat” OJSC
Ilham Mirzaliyev
|
Barda
|
Barda,
Tartar
|
28
|
25.
|
Director General OF “Azerigas” Production Union
Azer Mammadov
|
Zagatala
|
Zagatala,
Balakan
|
28
Reception of citizens begins at 10:00 a.m. on designated days.