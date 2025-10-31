The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for November, 2025

 

N

Head of central executive authority and governing body receiving citizens

City, district where the reception is held

The covered cities and districts

Reception Day

1.

Minister of Internal Affairs

Vilayat Eyvazov

Kurdamir

Kurdamir,

Ujar,

Goychay,

Aghsu,

Aghdash,

Hajigabul,

Shirvan

01

2. 

Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations

Ramin Mammadov

Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan,

Babek,

Julfa,

Kangarli,

Ordubad,

Sadarak,

Shahbuz,

Sharur

03

3. 

Prosecutor General

Kamran Aliyev

Absheron

Absheron, Zangilan

04

4. 

Chairman of the State Customs Committee

Shahin Baghirov

Guba

Guba,

Gusar,

Khachmaz,

Shabran

06

5. 

Minister of Justice

Farid Ahmadov

Masalli

Masalli,

Lankaran,

Astara,

Lerik,

Jalilabad,

Yardimli

07

6. 

Minister of Digital Development and Transport

Rashad Nabiyev

Beylagan

Beylagan,

Imishli,

Saatli,

Sabirabad,

Khojavend

13

7. 

Minister of Youth and Sports

Farid Gayibov

Ganja

Ganja,

Samukh,

Kalbajar

14

8. 

Minister of Emergency Situations

Kamaladdin Heydarov

 

 

Zardab

Zardab,

Ujar,

Kurdamir

14

9. 

Minister of Economy

Mikayil Jabbarov

Sumgayit

Sumgayit 

14

10. 

Minister of Agriculture

Majnun Mammadov

Bilasuvar

Bilasuvar

Salyan,

Neftchala,

Shirvan

Hajigabul 

14

11. 

Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs

Bahar Muradova

Naftalan

Naftalan,

Goranboy,

Khojaly

14

12. 

Chief of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

Mursal Ibrahimov

Mingachevir

Mingachevir,

Yevlakh,

Aghdash,

Goychay,

Ujar,

Zardab,

Kurdamir

14

13. 

Chairman of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance

Zaur Aliyev

Goygol

Goygol,

Dashkasan,

Goranboy,

Naftalan,

Khojaly

14

14. 

Chairman of the “Azerishig” OJSC

Vugar Ahmadov

Barda

Barda,

Tartar

14

15. 

 

Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture

Anar Guliyev

Shamkir

Shamkir,

Gadabay,

Aghstafa,

Gazakh,

Tovuz

19

16. 

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency

Zaur Mikayilov

Yevlakh

Yevlakh,

Mingachevir

21

17. 

Chairman of the Food Safety Agency

Goshgar Tahmazli

Zardab

Zardab

Ujar,

Yevlakh,

Mingachevir,

Aghdash,

Goychay,

Kurdamir

21

18. 

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

Rovshan Rzayev

Bilasuvar

Bilasuvar,

Jabrayil

24

19. 

Minister of Science and Education

Emin Amrullayev

Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan

Babek,

Julfa,

Kangarli,

Ordubad,

Sadarak,

Shahbuz,

Sharur

28

20. 

Minister of Energy

Parviz Shahbazov

Khizi

Khizi,

Siyazan,

Shabran,

Sumgayit,

Absheron

28

21. 

 

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population

Anar Aliyev 

Imishli

Imishli,

Beylagan

28

22. 

Minister of Culture

Adil Karimli

Aghdam (Guzanli settlement)

Aghdam,

Aghjabadi,

Barda,

Tartar,

Fuzuli,

Lachin

28

23. 

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

Saleh Mammadov

Astara

Astara,

Lankaran,

Lerik

28

24. 

Chairman of “Azeristiliktejhizat” OJSC

Ilham Mirzaliyev

Barda

Barda,

Tartar

28

25. 

Director General OF “Azerigas” Production Union

Azer Mammadov

Zagatala

Zagatala,

Balakan

28

Reception of citizens begins at 10:00 a.m. on designated days.

