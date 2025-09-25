The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for October, 2025

 

N

Head of central executive authority and governing body receiving citizens

City, district where the reception is held

The covered cities and districts

Reception Day
  1.  

Minister of Internal Affairs

Vilayat Eyvazov

Sumgayit

Sumgayit

01

2. 

Minister of Youth and Sports

Farid Gayibov

Ujar

Ujar,

Kurdamir,

Zardab

01

3. 

Chairman of the Food Safety Agency

Goshgar Tahmazli

Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, Babak,

Julfa,

Kangarli, Ordubad,

Sadarak, Shahbuz,

Sharur

02

4. 

Chairman of the State Customs Committee

Shahin Baghirov

Naftalan

Naftalan,

Ganja,

Goranboy,

Tartar,

Goygol

03

5. 

Minister of Energy

Parviz Shahbazov

Nakhcivan

Nakhchivan, Babak,

Julfa,

Kangarli, Ordubad,

Sadarak, Shahbuz,

Sharur

10

6. 

Minister of Emergency Situations

Kamaladdin Heydarov

Salyan

Salyan,

Neftchala

10

7. 

Minister of Economy

Mikayil Jabbarov

Jalilabad

Jalilabad,

Masalli,

Yardimli

10

8. 

Minister of Agriculture

Majnun Mammadov

 

 

Tartar

Tartar,

Aghdam,

Aghjabadi,

Barda,

Fuzuli,

Khojavand,

Shusha

10

9. 

Chairman of "Azeristiliktejhizat" OJSC

Ilham Mirzaliyev

Samukh

Samukh,

Ganja,

Kalbajar

 

10

10. 

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations

Ramin Mammadov

Tartar

Tartar,

Aghjabadi,

Aghdam,

Fuzuli

14

11. 

Prosecutor General

Kamran Aliyev

Ganja

Ganja,

Goygol,

Samukh,

Kalbajar

17

12. 

Minister of Digital Development and Transport

Rashad Nabiyev

Zardab

Zardab,

Aghjabadi,

Ujar,

Goychay,

Kurdamir

17

13. 

Chairman of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance

Zaur Aliyev

Lankaran

Lankaran,

Astara,

Lerik

17

14. 

Chairman of the “Azerishig” OJSC

Vugar Ahmadov

Shamakhi

Shamakhi,

Gobustan

17

15. 

 

Director General of “AzeriGas” Production Union

Azer Mammadov

Sabirabad

Sabirabad,

Saatli,

Imishli

23

16. 

Minister of Justice

Farid Ahmadov

Ganja

Ganja,

Samukh, Goygol,

Dashkasan,

Goranboy,

Naftalan,

Kalbajar

24

17. 

Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs

Bahar Muradova

Gadabay

Gadabay,

Shamkir

 

24

18. 

Chief of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription

Mursal İbrahimov

Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, Babak,

Julfa,

Kangarli, Ordubad,

Sadarak, Shahbuz,

Sharur

24

19. 

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency

Zaur Mikayilov

Goygol

Goygol,

Dashkasan

24

20. 

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

Rovshan Rzayev

Kurdamir

Kurdamir,

Ujar,

Zardab

27

21. 

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

Anar Guliyev

 

 

 

Aghjabadi

Aghjabadi, Aghdam,

Barda,

Tartar,

Lachin

 

29

22. 

Minister of Science and Education

Emin Amrullayev

Salyan

Salyan,

Shirvan,

Hajigabul,

Neftchala,

Bilasuvar

31

23. 

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population

Anar Aliyev

Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, Babak,

Julfa,

Kangarli, Ordubad,

Sadarak, Shahbuz,

Sharur

31

24. 

Minister of Culture

Adil Karimli

Khizi

Khizi,

Sumgayit, Absheron, Gubadli, Zanglian

31

25. 

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

Saleh Mammadov

Gabala

Gabala,

Oghuz

31

Reception of citizens begins at 10:00 a.m. on designated days.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan, Türkiye aim to share experiences on digitalization of labor inspection activities
  • 25.09.2025 [15:29]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye aim to share experiences on digitalization of labor inspection activities

Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan
  • 25.09.2025 [15:17]

Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan

Vienna hosts roundtable discussion on peace and stability in the South Caucasus on eve of Remembrance Day
  • 25.09.2025 [12:05]

Vienna hosts roundtable discussion on peace and stability in the South Caucasus on eve of Remembrance Day

WHO Director-General: WHO and UN are not perfect, but there is no alternative
  • 24.09.2025 [20:24]

WHO Director-General: WHO and UN are not perfect, but there is no alternative

Azerbaijani delegation joins "Partner 2025" Belgrade fair
  • 24.09.2025 [19:54]

Azerbaijani delegation joins "Partner 2025" Belgrade fair

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – OCTOBER 2025
  • 24.09.2025 [18:05]

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – OCTOBER 2025

Azerbaijan, Poland explore collaboration in emergency situations
  • 24.09.2025 [17:19]

Azerbaijan, Poland explore collaboration in emergency situations

Azerbaijani committee chairwoman meets with Serbian minister at UN
  • 24.09.2025 [16:46]

Azerbaijani committee chairwoman meets with Serbian minister at UN

Azerbaijani minister explores avenues for social cooperation with Morocco and Sudan
  • 24.09.2025 [16:05]

Azerbaijani minister explores avenues for social cooperation with Morocco and Sudan

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Uzbekistan

  • [19:13]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

  • [19:06]

Organization of Turkic States issues statement on UN resolution on the question of Palestine in New York

  • [18:43]

AZAL to operate flights to nearly 50 destinations in new travel season

  • [18:28]

Azerbaijan, International Skating Union discuss enhancing winter sports infrastructure and global collaboration

  • [18:16]

Delegation led by Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation visits Baku State University

  • [18:08]

Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh meet in New York

  • [18:05]

THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions

  • [18:01]

Azerbaijan’s Speaker, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate talk over phone

  • [18:00]

Türkiye's Ankara to host second ‘Three States, One Nation’ interparliamentary meeting

  • [17:55]

Cabinet of Ministers holds session on draft 2026 budget

  • [17:48]

UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance

  • [17:17]

Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for October, 2025

  • [16:52]

Gold hoard unearthed in Galilee offers glimpse of Byzantine politics and wealth

  • [16:30]

® Kapital Bank awarded gold prize at “Globee Innovation Awards”

  • [16:29]

Delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visits Bandar Abbas port of Iran

  • [16:25]

Court reveals confession of former Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense about crimes committed against Azerbaijanis

  • [16:14]

Bulgaria already feeling benefits of upcoming Euro introduction, says Bulgarian Minister

  • [16:11]

Former British MP: In recent years, Azerbaijan's energy policy has increasingly focused on renewables

  • [15:46]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye aim to share experiences on digitalization of labor inspection activities

  • [15:29]

Azerbaijan, China’s BYD discuss electric bus localization project in Azerbaijan

  • [15:18]

Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan

  • [15:17]

Shusha City State Reserve partially migrates its IT systems to “Government Cloud”

  • [14:42]

Austrian expert: Baku and Alat are natural gateways for transport flows between Central Asia and Europe – INTERVIEW

  • [14:09]

Over 1,000 Indonesians sick from school meals in more food poisoning outbreaks

  • [13:57]

Samad Seyidov: Azerbaijan’s economic relations with UK have consistently been at a high level

  • [13:41]

First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue is a necessary step toward advancing bilateral relations, bp's vice president says

  • [13:30]

Europa League Matchday 1: Betis hold Forest, Crvena Zvezda deny Celtic

  • [13:17]

Australia's social media ban for teens draws praise at UN

  • [13:11]

ADA Vice Rector: Azerbaijan-UK partnership will be further deepened

  • [13:07]

Azerbaijan Army holds training with psychologists

  • [12:45]

UK ambassador: The First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue is a unique platform

  • [12:41]
A rare architectural exemplar of Azerbaijani culture – Barda Mausoleum VIDEO

A rare architectural exemplar of Azerbaijani culture – Barda Mausoleum VIDEO

Drone activity confirmed at multiple airports in Denmark

  • [12:22]

Vienna hosts roundtable discussion on peace and stability in the South Caucasus on eve of Remembrance Day

  • [12:05]

ADA University hosts opening ceremony of 1st Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue

  • [12:04]
Mingachevir – a place, where majestic Kura River reveals its true beauty, spirit, and energy VIDEO

Mingachevir – a place, where majestic Kura River reveals its true beauty, spirit, and energy VIDEO

Binali Yildirim: Armenia-Azerbaijan relations can usher in a new era of stability and cooperation

  • [11:28]

Another group of athletes arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in 3rd CIS Games

  • [11:10]

Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership

  • [11:03]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $72

  • [10:46]

World's tallest bridge to open to traffic in southwest China

  • [10:40]

President Masoud Pezeshkian: Iran supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • [10:36]

Charles Michel: Peace agreement will facilitate relationship between EU and Caucasus

  • [10:29]
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in special session as part of UN General Assembly VIDEO

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in special session as part of UN General Assembly VIDEO

Event organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center held in New York

  • [02:26]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners in New York VİDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners in New York VİDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with CEO and President of Franklin Templeton in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with CEO and President of Franklin Templeton in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Bulgaria in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Bulgaria in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Portugal in New York VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Portugal in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Senior Vice President of US Chamber of Commerce in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Senior Vice President of US Chamber of Commerce in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Co-Founder and CEO of global investment firm Ares Management in New York VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev met with Co-Founder and CEO of global investment firm Ares Management in New York VIDEO

Freiberga: The General Assembly must remain a decisive body within the UN

  • 24.09.2025 [21:32]

International Statistical Forum kicks off in Baku

  • 24.09.2025 [20:52]

President Bajram Begaj: Azerbaijan and Albania enjoy excellent political dialogue and strengthened economic cooperation

  • 24.09.2025 [20:48]

Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss cultural collaboration

  • 24.09.2025 [20:27]

WHO Director-General: WHO and UN are not perfect, but there is no alternative

  • 24.09.2025 [20:24]

Tashkent hosts computer-assisted joint command-staff exercise Maharat-2025

  • 24.09.2025 [20:03]

Azerbaijani delegation joins "Partner 2025" Belgrade fair

  • 24.09.2025 [19:54]

Azerbaijani and Serbian Parliament Speakers make joint press statement

  • 24.09.2025 [19:44]

Liverpool prepare new deal for record-breaker after historic derby moment

  • 24.09.2025 [19:42]

Mukhtar Babayev: COP29 demonstrated that multilateralism can deliver real and historic results

  • 24.09.2025 [19:40]

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Speaker of Serbian parliament

  • 24.09.2025 [19:32]

Amazon to close its UK grocery stores

  • 24.09.2025 [19:28]

Albanian President thanks President Ilham Aliyev for achieving historic peace with Armenia

  • 24.09.2025 [19:12]

President of Montenegro: Recent dynamics make our cooperation more essential than ever

  • 24.09.2025 [19:06]

Baku to host 2nd AZHAB Forum

  • 24.09.2025 [18:53]

Azerbaijan to support African countries in climate diplomacy

  • 24.09.2025 [18:47]

High-level roundtable held with participation of labor ministers of OIC member states

  • 24.09.2025 [18:46]

Projects initiated by Azerbaijan discussed with World Bank Regional Director

  • 24.09.2025 [18:41]

Ana Brnabić: Azerbaijan is a friend and ally to Serbia

  • 24.09.2025 [18:28]

SAP and OpenAI partner to launch sovereign OpenAI for Germany

  • 24.09.2025 [18:21]

Azerbaijan and Hungary explore new opportunities in science and education cooperation

  • 24.09.2025 [18:20]

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – OCTOBER 2025

  • 24.09.2025 [18:05]

Azerbaijan, Serbia explore trade, investment and energy cooperation

  • 24.09.2025 [17:53]

Azerbaijan outlines priorities for its presidency of International Transport Forum

  • 24.09.2025 [17:52]

Typhoon Ragasa bears down on southern China after killing 17 in Taiwan

  • 24.09.2025 [17:48]

Baku and Beijing: Oil cooperation that transformed Asia’s industrial landscape – HISTORICAL-ANALYTICAL REVIEW

  • 24.09.2025 [17:46]

Azerbaijan and Hungary ink cultural cooperation program

  • 24.09.2025 [17:30]

Baku hosts inauguration of ISU Figure Skating Junior Grand Prix 2025

  • 24.09.2025 [17:28]

Azerbaijan, Poland explore collaboration in emergency situations

  • 24.09.2025 [17:19]

THE Eurasia Universities Summit kicks off in Baku

  • 24.09.2025 [16:52]

Azerbaijani committee chairwoman meets with Serbian minister at UN

  • 24.09.2025 [16:46]

OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir meets on sidelines of UN General Assembly Session in New York

  • 24.09.2025 [16:41]
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended official reception on 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended official reception on 80th session of UN General Assembly VIDEO

Russian athletes arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in 3rd CIS Games

  • 24.09.2025 [16:30]

Chief of General Staff attends meeting of Committee of Chiefs of Staff of Armed Forces of CIS member states

  • 24.09.2025 [16:28]

Azerbaijani minister explores avenues for social cooperation with Morocco and Sudan

  • 24.09.2025 [16:05]

® Azercell conducts blood donation campaign under “For a Thalassemia-Free Life!” program

  • 24.09.2025 [15:40]

Prosecutor General’s Offices of Azerbaijan and Laos sign MoU

  • 24.09.2025 [15:13]

Lachin hosts meeting of Working Group on Environment

  • 24.09.2025 [15:09]

Gigantic dinosaur with 'claws like hedge trimmers' found with croc leg still in its jaws in Argentina

  • 24.09.2025 [15:04]

Members of Working Group on Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance kick off visit to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions

  • 24.09.2025 [15:01]

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Iran’s Minister of Roads visit Tabriz and Julfa to review progress on Araz Corridor

  • 24.09.2025 [15:00]

Azerbaijan, Albania hold political consultations

  • 24.09.2025 [14:45]

Uzbekistan aims to become upper-middle-income country by 2030: president

  • 24.09.2025 [14:35]

Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day celebrated in Baku

  • 24.09.2025 [14:30]

Bulgaria and US University sign agreement on rare Earth elements exploration

  • 24.09.2025 [14:27]

Collision between two bodies of similar mass may explain the formation of Mercury

  • 24.09.2025 [14:16]