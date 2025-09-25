Appointment days of citizens with heads of central executive authorities and other governing bodies in cities and districts for October, 2025
|
N
|
Head of central executive authority and governing body receiving citizens
|
City, district where the reception is held
|
The covered cities and districts
|
Reception Day
|
Minister of Internal Affairs
Vilayat Eyvazov
|
Sumgayit
|
Sumgayit
|
01
|
2.
|
Minister of Youth and Sports
Farid Gayibov
|
Ujar
|
Ujar,
Kurdamir,
Zardab
|
01
|
3.
|
Chairman of the Food Safety Agency
Goshgar Tahmazli
|
Nakhchivan
|
Nakhchivan, Babak,
Julfa,
Kangarli, Ordubad,
Sadarak, Shahbuz,
Sharur
|
02
|
4.
|
Chairman of the State Customs Committee
Shahin Baghirov
|
Naftalan
|
Naftalan,
Ganja,
Goranboy,
Tartar,
Goygol
|
03
|
5.
|
Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov
|
Nakhcivan
|
Nakhchivan, Babak,
Julfa,
Kangarli, Ordubad,
Sadarak, Shahbuz,
Sharur
|
10
|
6.
|
Minister of Emergency Situations
Kamaladdin Heydarov
|
Salyan
|
Salyan,
Neftchala
|
10
|
7.
|
Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov
|
Jalilabad
|
Jalilabad,
Masalli,
Yardimli
|
10
|
8.
|
Minister of Agriculture
Majnun Mammadov
|
Tartar
|
Tartar,
Aghdam,
Aghjabadi,
Barda,
Fuzuli,
Khojavand,
Shusha
|
10
|
9.
|
Chairman of "Azeristiliktejhizat" OJSC
Ilham Mirzaliyev
|
Samukh
|
Samukh,
Ganja,
Kalbajar
|
10
|
10.
|
Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations
Ramin Mammadov
|
Tartar
|
Tartar,
Aghjabadi,
Aghdam,
Fuzuli
|
14
|
11.
|
Prosecutor General
Kamran Aliyev
|
Ganja
|
Ganja,
Goygol,
Samukh,
Kalbajar
|
17
|
12.
|
Minister of Digital Development and Transport
Rashad Nabiyev
|
Zardab
|
Zardab,
Aghjabadi,
Ujar,
Goychay,
Kurdamir
|
17
|
13.
|
Chairman of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance
Zaur Aliyev
|
Lankaran
|
Lankaran,
Astara,
Lerik
|
17
|
14.
|
Chairman of the “Azerishig” OJSC
Vugar Ahmadov
|
Shamakhi
|
Shamakhi,
Gobustan
|
17
|
15.
|
Director General of “AzeriGas” Production Union
Azer Mammadov
|
Sabirabad
|
Sabirabad,
Saatli,
Imishli
|
23
|
16.
|
Minister of Justice
Farid Ahmadov
|
Ganja
|
Ganja,
Samukh, Goygol,
Dashkasan,
Goranboy,
Naftalan,
Kalbajar
|
24
|
17.
|
Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs
Bahar Muradova
|
Gadabay
|
Gadabay,
Shamkir
|
24
|
18.
|
Chief of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription
Mursal İbrahimov
|
Nakhchivan
|
Nakhchivan, Babak,
Julfa,
Kangarli, Ordubad,
Sadarak, Shahbuz,
Sharur
|
24
|
19.
|
Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency
Zaur Mikayilov
|
Goygol
|
Goygol,
Dashkasan
|
24
|
20.
|
Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs
Rovshan Rzayev
|
Kurdamir
|
Kurdamir,
Ujar,
Zardab
|
27
|
21.
|
Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture
Anar Guliyev
|
Aghjabadi
|
Aghjabadi, Aghdam,
Barda,
Tartar,
Lachin
|
29
|
22.
|
Minister of Science and Education
Emin Amrullayev
|
Salyan
|
Salyan,
Shirvan,
Hajigabul,
Neftchala,
Bilasuvar
|
31
|
23.
|
Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population
Anar Aliyev
|
Nakhchivan
|
Nakhchivan, Babak,
Julfa,
Kangarli, Ordubad,
Sadarak, Shahbuz,
Sharur
|
31
|
24.
|
Minister of Culture
Adil Karimli
|
Khizi
|
Khizi,
Sumgayit, Absheron, Gubadli, Zanglian
|
31
|
25.
|
Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads
Saleh Mammadov
|
Gabala
|
Gabala,
Oghuz
|
31
Reception of citizens begins at 10:00 a.m. on designated days.