The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Archaeologists discover hundreds of metal objects up to 3,400 years old on mysterious volcanic hilltop in Hungary

Archaeologists discover hundreds of metal objects up to 3,400 years old on mysterious volcanic hilltop in Hungary

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Ancient people in Hungary hid at least six metal hoards around a mysterious settlement on a lone hill as early as the 15th century B.C., a new study using lasers and fieldwork finds, according to Live Science.

In just one year, researchers using metal detectors identified over 300 artifacts from the Late Bronze Age (1450 to 800 B.C.) and the Early Iron Age (800 to 450 B.C.), including jewelry, military decorations and weapons.

The oldest Late Bronze Age findings date back to between 1400 and 1300 B.C., though the majority are Bronze Age artifacts from 1080 to 900 B.C., according to the study, which was published March 27 in the journal Antiquity. In addition to metal assemblages, the team uncovered amber beads, fabric and leather remains, as well as boar and domestic pig tusks.

The archaeological work took place at Somló, a volcanic hill in western Hungary notable for its elevation over a relatively flat landscape. Today, the region is primarily known for its wine production. In the late 19th century, however, scholars realized it was also an important archaeological site when local farmers and wine producers began unearthing ancient artifacts, study first author Bence Soós, an archaeologist-museologist at the Hungarian National Museum, told Live Science in an email.

The artifacts discovered by the farmers and viticulturists included jewelry, weapons and bronze vessels. The amount and quality of the findings indicated a significant human presence between the 13th and sixth centuries B.C. The specific locations of their discoveries, however, were not recorded, and researchers still don't know who lived in western Hungary during this period, Soós explained.

Earlier finds near Somló include Early Iron Age grave goods found in monumental burial mounds, prompting some researchers to speculate that prominent landmarks such as Somló were the seats of power of an elite class of warrior leaders. As such, Soós, his colleagues and volunteers launched a new archaeological investigation. These included "extensive metal-detector and field-walking surveys" as well as lidar (light detection and ranging), in which lasers are shot from an aircraft to map the land's topography, the team wrote in the study.

Thanks to the efforts of our volunteers, our investigations documented the first metal hoards on Somló," Soós said. "In the first year of research, six Late Bronze Age and Early Iron Age metal assemblages were discovered."

As of April 2025, the team has recovered over 900 metal finds, most of which are from a plateau on the southeast part of the hill. The artifacts include many objects associated with bronze working, suggesting the metal was produced locally.

The findings are particularly noteworthy because they provide insight into the transition between the region's Late Bronze and Early Iron Ages during the late ninth century B.C., which is not well understood, according to Soós. One assemblage in particular, called Hoard V, represents the first evidence of local metal deposition customs (the practice of burying metal objects, likely for a ritualistic or symbolic purpose) during this transitional period. It also features metal objects stored within a ceramic vessel — the first example of its kind in western Hungary from the end of the Late Bronze Age.

The findings from Somló join other evidence suggesting that the people living here between the 13th and sixth century B.C. likely lived in tribal or clan-based societies led by elite warriors. Specifically, the recent discoveries indicate that Somló might have been one of their seats of power, as well as the host of a prominent community whose culture included the deposition of metal hoards, Soós said.

While Soós and his colleagues were not able to confirm the presence of a metal-producing workshop, they did also uncover parts of a building.

The team hopes that further investigations will shed light on the chronology of Somló Hill's habitation and its hoarding traditions, they wrote in the study.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

The United Nations Security Council held closed consultations under the agenda item “The India-Pakistan Question”
  • 06.05.2025 [17:07]

The United Nations Security Council held closed consultations under the agenda item “The India-Pakistan Question”

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev welcomes children in his office on Open Doors Day at President’s Administration building
  • 06.05.2025 [16:46]

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev welcomes children in his office on Open Doors Day at President’s Administration building

Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades
  • 06.05.2025 [16:10]

Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades

Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership
  • 06.05.2025 [15:45]

Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership

India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities
  • 06.05.2025 [15:23]

India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities

Italy hit by wave of bad weather
  • 06.05.2025 [14:12]

Italy hit by wave of bad weather

FAO calls for action amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks
  • 06.05.2025 [13:54]

FAO calls for action amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks

Japan’s child population hits record low for 44th straight year
  • 06.05.2025 [12:56]

Japan’s child population hits record low for 44th straight year

Second call in a week: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister
  • 06.05.2025 [11:32]

Second call in a week: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister

Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU

  • [19:31]

Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku

  • [19:28]

Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation

  • [19:21]

Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President

  • [19:11]

Media representatives of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan explore prospects for cooperation

  • [19:03]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Vietnam have every opportunity to further develop cooperation potential

  • [18:55]

President: Cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam continue to develop and strengthen through various initiatives and projects

  • [18:49]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of economic and trade ties with Vietnam

  • [18:45]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency

  • [18:41]

Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating

  • [18:21]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore prospects for cooperation on interreligious dialogue

  • [18:13]

Azerbaijan, Hungary discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

  • [17:55]

Azerbaijan, International Ski and Snowboard Federation ink partnership agreement

  • [17:40]

Victim testimony at Vardanyan’s trial: I was wounded in right knee when a shell exploded 80m away

  • [17:38]

® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers

  • [17:29]

Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village

  • [17:26]

The United Nations Security Council held closed consultations under the agenda item “The India-Pakistan Question”

  • [17:07]

Archaeologists discover hundreds of metal objects up to 3,400 years old on mysterious volcanic hilltop in Hungary

  • [16:53]

Rabat Carpet Art immersive exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [16:49]

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev welcomes children in his office on Open Doors Day at President’s Administration building

  • [16:46]

Victim testimony at Vardanyan’s trial: I was injured by Armenian armed forces remnants’ sniper fire

  • [16:27]

Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades

  • [16:10]

Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership

  • [15:45]

Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win

  • [15:36]

India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities

  • [15:23]

COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company conducts knowledge-sharing visit to Brazil in preparation for COP30

  • [15:14]

Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament

  • [15:11]

Collection of Azerbaijan’s national attire displayed at President Woodrow Wilson House in Washington

  • [15:02]

Expert: Azerbaijan could become Slovakia’s second-largest gas supplier – INTERVIEW

  • [14:55]

Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee accepted as member of international organization

  • [14:53]

Italy hit by wave of bad weather

  • [14:12]

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan marks new phase in bilateral ties – Iranian official

  • [14:08]

FAO calls for action amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks

  • [13:54]

Belarusian PM informed of large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in Fuzuli

  • [13:45]

® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025

  • [13:21]

Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions

  • [13:18]

Saeed Khatibzadeh: No countries in the region share interethnic interests as closely as Azerbaijan and Iran

  • [13:12]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Belarus VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Belarus VIDEO

Japan’s child population hits record low for 44th straight year

  • [12:56]

Baku hosts discussion on “Azerbaijan-Iran Relations in the Context of Regional Processes”

  • [12:52]

Azerbaijan to join youth hockey tournament for first time

  • [12:41]

Belarusian PM visits Victory Park

  • [12:21]

Deputy FM: Azerbaijan holds great importance for Iran

  • [11:54]

Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations, Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • [11:50]

Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors

  • [11:35]

Second call in a week: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister

  • [11:32]

Scientists uncover hidden quantum link in cells, opening pathways for advanced nanotechnology

  • [11:26]

Have scientists solved the mystery of gold’s origin in the universe?

  • [11:25]

Scientists develop super strong antibodies for new cancer treatment

  • [11:16]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [11:14]

Japanese retailers step up business activities in Vietnam

  • [11:13]

Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

  • [11:09]

Vietnam’s company set to purchase airport in Kazakhstan

  • [10:54]

QazaqAir airline to change its name to VietJet Kazakhstan

  • [10:48]

A comprehensive look at what happens in the brain when we're reading

  • [10:46]

AZPROMO: Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeds $101 million in Q1

  • [10:44]

Bangladesh voices concern over regional tensions, urges de-escalation

  • [10:37]

Lewandowski back to help ease tired legs for Barca in Milan

  • [10:34]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore cooperation in military education

  • 05.05.2025 [22:18]
Victim, resident of Lachin: Before the occupation, our village was regularly subjected to shelling by Armenia - TRIAL VIDEO

Victim, resident of Lachin: Before the occupation, our village was regularly subjected to shelling by Armenia - TRIAL VIDEO

Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

  • 05.05.2025 [20:50]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye hail development of cooperation in military education

  • 05.05.2025 [20:32]

® Centrum Air launches direct flights from Baku to Tashkent

  • 05.05.2025 [20:06]

Royal Family watch flypast from Buckingham Palace to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

  • 05.05.2025 [20:05]

® Special “Spring” offer from Azercell

  • 05.05.2025 [19:43]

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation honored with international award

  • 05.05.2025 [19:41]

Protocols related to massacre committed by Armenian armed forces in Balligaya village examined in court

  • 05.05.2025 [19:29]

Visit of Princess Lalla Hasnaa to Baku: Another step toward strengthening Morocco-Azerbaijan relations

  • 05.05.2025 [18:42]

Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on official visit to UAE

  • 05.05.2025 [18:37]

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Young beekeeper” project to be implemented in Khizi District

  • 05.05.2025 [18:31]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign Memorandum on sustainable and operational social security

  • 05.05.2025 [18:17]

Gloves do not replace hand hygiene – reminder from WHO

  • 05.05.2025 [18:09]

Trendyol and PASHA Holding launch a large-scale tree planting campaign

  • 05.05.2025 [18:01]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

  • 05.05.2025 [17:58]

Another team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR takes third place at TEKNOFEST

  • 05.05.2025 [17:46]
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Morocco’s Princess Lalla Hasnaa VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Morocco’s Princess Lalla Hasnaa VIDEO

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin

  • 05.05.2025 [17:40]

Major travel disruptions on Spain’s high-speed rail after ‘coordinated’ cable theft

  • 05.05.2025 [17:38]

Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield lead Warriors past Rockets 103-89 in Game 7

  • 05.05.2025 [17:24]

Kylian Mbappé brace gives Real Madrid win over Celta Vigo

  • 05.05.2025 [17:15]

Video footage on occupation of Lachin by Armenian armed forces screened in court

  • 05.05.2025 [17:14]

® Bakcell recognized “Best rebranding project” award

  • 05.05.2025 [17:12]

Azerbaijan, Belarus ink document on cooperation in veterinary medicine

  • 05.05.2025 [16:29]

Court discloses evidence of Serzh Sargsyan and Movses Hakobyan’s involvement in occupation of Azerbaijani territories

  • 05.05.2025 [16:23]

Governments of Azerbaijan and Belarus ink Memorandum on development of cooperation in supply of tractor equipment

  • 05.05.2025 [16:20]

PM Alexander Turchin: Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound together by strategic partnership

  • 05.05.2025 [15:44]

Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan intends to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus

  • 05.05.2025 [15:40]

Marines’ live-fire tactical exercise held, says Defense Ministry

  • 05.05.2025 [15:24]

ADB support for food security to reach $40 billion by 2030

  • 05.05.2025 [14:48]

Moroccan Princess commemorates Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 05.05.2025 [14:47]

Moroccan Princess pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 05.05.2025 [14:31]

Piastri wins from Norris and Russell as McLaren seal commanding 1-2 in Miami Grand Prix

  • 05.05.2025 [14:27]

Azerbaijani wrestlers aim for 'medal rush' in international juniors tournament in Türkiye

  • 05.05.2025 [14:17]

Baku hosts first international conference on pharmaceutical industry

  • 05.05.2025 [14:08]

President Ilham Aliyev approves AZN 600,000 for Imam Mosque restoration in Amirjan settlement - ORDER

  • 05.05.2025 [13:46]

Lukashenko presents awards to mark 80th anniversary of Great Victory

  • 05.05.2025 [12:49]

Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 05.05.2025 [12:40]

Memorial plaque to Azerbaijani prisoners unveiled in Germany

  • 05.05.2025 [12:38]

Azerbaijan announces commentators for Eurovision 2025

  • 05.05.2025 [12:31]

Hundred of tourists evacuated amid flash floods in Jordan's Petra

  • 05.05.2025 [12:29]