Arkadi Ghukasyan on Khojaly massacre: There were hundreds of Azerbaijanis in Khankendi brought from Khojaly

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, the accused Arkadi Ghukasyan responded to questions from state prosecutors regarding the Khojaly genocide, which was committed on the night of February 25 to February 26, 1992, and the systematic execution of the innocent people, because of their Azerbaijani origin during the massacre.

Ghukasyan admitted that he first learned about the Khojaly events from the “official news” in February 1992: “We had no idea about the scale of the tragedy at the time. We knew that there were hundreds of Azerbaijanis, which have been brought from Khojaly. They were later handed over to the opposite side.”

Condemning the killings of innocent civilians, Arkadi Ghukasyan added: “This is unacceptable and one of the bloodiest war pages.”

Court proceedings continue against Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and conducting a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and other offenses committed during Armenia’s military aggression.