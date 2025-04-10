The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Armenian citizen's confession in court: I was sent from Jermukh to Fuzuli to undergo military service

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Court hearings on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, continued on April 10.

The hearings held at the Baku Military Court were presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter into the language of their choice, as well as defense attorneys.

Present at the review hearings were the accused and their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors in charge of public prosecution.

While answering the questions of public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, the accused Melikset Pashayan admitted that he had illegally served in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia at the time. Melikset Pashayan, who served in the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia, said that he had been given a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Noting that he had undergone his regular military service in the Far East from 1989 to 1991, Melikset Pashayan noted that he had joined the “Asgaran Regiment” in 1993. He said, “I was at a combat post from approximately May 1993 to 1994 – until ceasefire was agreed. Vilen Safaryan was our battalion commander.”

Melikset Pashayan also said that he had served in the 31st battalion during the First Karabakh War, adding that Vitaly Balasanyan was the commander of his military unit. He said that he had been at combat posts in various villages of Asgaran, Aghdara and Aghdam districts. The accused revealed that there were automatic weapons, machine guns and mortars available to combat posts.

Melikset Pashayan said he had also received a Kalashnikov assault rifle during the Second Karabakh War. When asked who the weapon was intended for use against, he answered, “Against the Azerbaijani Army...”.

Melikset Pashayan was part of an armed unit established in the village of Ashagi Yemishjan in Khojaly district from May to September 2023. The accused stated that he was awarded the self-styled republic’s medal “For bravery”. Confirming that, among other areas, he had been stationed at combat posts in Sarijali, Gulluja and other villages of Aghdam district, the accused said in response to the public prosecutor’s question, “Aghdam is a district of the Republic of Azerbaijan”. However, he could not answer the question of what and who he was protecting in the territories of Azerbaijan.

Melikset Pashayan also said that mines had been planted around combat posts by Armenian engineers and sappers. He noted that he received a salary for his military service both during the first and second Karabakh wars and afterwards.

Then the accused Davit Allahverdiyan answered the questions of public prosecutor Fuad Musayev. He said that he studied at “Khankendi University”, served in the military unit in Asgaran in 2006-2008 and was on combat duty in Aghdam. He said, “Artur Harutyunyan was the commander of the military unit. While in military service, I was provided with a sniper rifle”. According to him, upon returning from military service, he continued his higher education. However, the university he studied earlier had become a “branch” of the Armenian Agrarian University.

Answering the questions of the Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, Davit Allahverdiyan said that on September 1, 2020, he worked in the “position” of the “head of the agricultural sector of the security council” in the self-proclaimed republic established in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan once occupied by Armenia, and then served as an “advisor to the minister of agriculture”.

The accused said that he was called up for military service during the 44-day war, adding that he was given an automatic weapon. He later joined an illegal armed group in January 2023. Since he was part of the armed group, he received a salary for the number of days of military service.

Davit Allahverdiyan, who was an “official” in the agricultural sector, acknowledged that grain was sown in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan once occupied by Armenia and that the produce was sent to Armenia.

Then the accused Levon Balayan answered questions from public prosecutors. Levon Balayan said that he was born in Baku in 1978 and fought against Azerbaijan in the 44-day war.

At this time, the accused David Babayan was warned by the judge for helping Levon Balayan to answer the questions.

Levon Balayan said that he had joined an illegal military unit in exchange for a monthly salary after the war, receiving a salary equivalent to 400-500 US dollars in Armenian drams.

The accused Gurgen Stepanyan, while answering the questions of public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, said that he was called up for military service as a citizen of the Republic of Armenia in 2006 and underwent two years of military service in Fuzuli district of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was occupied at the time.

“I lived in the city of Jermukh, Armenia. I was called up for military service by the Armenian state,” he added. Gurgen Stepanyan also said that there were predominantly Armenian citizens among officers in the military unit where he served.

The accused, who said that he had then joined the “Khojavand Regiment”, admitted that he had received a salary via bank card in exchange for his service.

While answering the questions of the Head of the Department of Public Prosecution of the Prosecutor General's Office, Nasir Bayramov, the accused Vasily Beglaryan said that he was in military service in Aghdara in 2012-2013, lived in the village of Edilli in Khojavand district until 2018 and then in the city of Yerevan, Armenia, until 2022.

The accused, who said that he had come to Khankendi in September of that year to start his military service, noted that he had received a salary of 400,000 Armenian drams per month.

In response to questions from the Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Tugay Rahimli, the accused Erik Ghazaryan said that in 2021 he had left the city of Gafan, Armenia, for the city of Khankendi, Azerbaijan, for extended military service.

“Any citizen of Armenia could apply for military service,” the accused said, adding that the only condition for this was to change the place of registration. He said, “I left the Gafan registration in about a month and was registered in Aghdara.”

He said that he had received a salary of about 400,000 drams (approximately 800 US dollars) per month for extended military service. The accused also said that he had an automatic weapon on him when he was detained by Azerbaijani servicemen.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 11. The proceedings will continue with questions to be asked of the accused.

A total of 15 Armenian nationals are being charged with numerous crimes involving direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, its state bodies, military forces and illegal armed formations, verbal and written instructions, orders and assignments, provision of material and technical support, central governance, as well as the exercise of rigorous control, with the aim of committing military aggression and acts of terror against the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territory of Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law, and involving Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Mushegi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan and others, including criminal acts committed during the course of the war of aggression waged by the aforementioned criminal group.

The said persons, i.e. Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, are being charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Melikset Pashayan admits serving as Armenian soldier in Aghdam despite acknowledging Azerbaijani sovereignty
  • 10.04.2025 [21:53]

Melikset Pashayan admits serving as Armenian soldier in Aghdam despite acknowledging Azerbaijani sovereignty

Defendant confesses to grain shipment from occupied Azerbaijani lands to Armenia
  • 10.04.2025 [21:47]

Defendant confesses to grain shipment from occupied Azerbaijani lands to Armenia

Azerbaijani PM meets with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister
  • 10.04.2025 [18:56]

Azerbaijani PM meets with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister

Donald Trump: US remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity
  • 10.04.2025 [18:12]

Donald Trump: US remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary
  • 10.04.2025 [11:28]

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary

Heydar Aliyev International Airport wins another Skytrax award
  • 10.04.2025 [10:48]

Heydar Aliyev International Airport wins another Skytrax award

Azerbaijan relocates 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district VIDEO
  • 10.04.2025 [10:30]

Azerbaijan relocates 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district VIDEO

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Tovuzgala direction
  • 10.04.2025 [10:05]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Tovuzgala direction

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction
  • 09.04.2025 [21:13]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction

Melikset Pashayan admits serving as Armenian soldier in Aghdam despite acknowledging Azerbaijani sovereignty

  • [21:53]

Defendant confesses to grain shipment from occupied Azerbaijani lands to Armenia

  • [21:47]

Armenian citizen's confession in court: I was sent from Jermukh to Fuzuli to undergo military service

  • [21:46]

South Korean opposition leader Lee opens presidential bid following Yoon’s ouster

  • [20:12]

Azerbaijan sends 35 judokas to compete in European Cup in Tbilisi

  • [19:41]

Azerbaijani PM meets with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister

  • [18:56]

® Azercell and National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan strengthen their partnership

  • [18:25]

Saudi Arabia once a green oasis: study

  • [18:23]

Donald Trump: US remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

  • [18:12]

Azerbaijan, UK discuss preparations for upcoming session of Intergovernmental Commission

  • [17:55]

Congratulatory letter from Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Gibran Rakabuming Raka to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday

  • [17:43]

From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia

  • [17:41]

From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

  • [17:33]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned European champion

  • [17:09]

New edition of English-language IRS-Heritage magazine published

  • [16:37]

Azerbaijani, Kazakh Defense Ministries hold planning conference for "Khazri-2025" joint tactical exercise

  • [16:35]

Panama Canal must be secured with US, not China: Pentagon chief

  • [16:22]

Melikset Pashayan admits to illegally serving in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories

  • [16:14]

Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys

  • [15:59]

Azerbaijan Army holds training with psychologists

  • [15:41]

Azerbaijan, Moldova deliberate on renewable energy and decarbonization

  • [15:35]

From Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

  • [15:24]

Launch of Amazon's 1st Kuiper internet satellites delayed by bad weather

  • [15:02]

Jalen Williams scores 33 to lead Thunder past Suns, who were eliminated from playoff race

  • [14:58]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for working visit VIDEO

  • [14:28]

Lightmatter shows new type of computer chip that could reduce AI energy use

  • [14:22]

Mackerel stocks near breaking point because of overfishing, say experts

  • [14:21]

® Bakcell’s car numbered 55 in prestigious speed race

  • [14:12]

Azerbaijan, Italy expand cooperation in air transport sector

  • [14:01]

"SİMA İmza" integrated into "Dostbank" mobile application

  • [13:54]

TRNC Prime Minister expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Northern Cyprus

  • [13:27]

President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at ADA Forum in spotlight of Georgian media

  • [12:59]

Europe's first Universal theme park coming to UK

  • [12:32]

How space debris became the biggest threat to space exploration – ESA report

  • [12:18]

US Space Force awards $13.7 billion in launch contracts to SpaceX, ULA and Blue Origin

  • [11:56]

President Ersin Tatar expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani President for supporting Northern Cyprus

  • [11:50]

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary

  • [11:28]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • [11:02]

What Will We Wear in the Future? exhibition opens at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum

  • [11:01]

Heydar Aliyev International Airport wins another Skytrax award

  • [10:48]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • [10:45]

Eye health linked to dementia risk

  • [10:41]

Saudi Minister of Energy announces new 8 Arabian oil and 6 natural gas discoveries across country’s Eastern region, Empty Quarter

  • [10:36]
Azerbaijan relocates 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district VIDEO

Azerbaijan relocates 39 more families to Sarijali village of Aghdam district VIDEO

Moscow condemns detention of female Russian diplomat in Paris — Kremlin

  • [10:21]

At least 6 killed in building collapse in central Egypt

  • [10:15]

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski help Barca to big Champions League quarter-final first-leg win

  • [10:11]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Tovuzgala direction

  • [10:05]
International Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” was held at ADA University with participation of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO

International Forum themed “Facing the New World Order” was held at ADA University with participation of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO

bp extends partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committees

  • [01:50]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif holds meeting with U.S. delegation in Islamabad

  • [01:45]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction

  • 09.04.2025 [21:13]

Moscow hosts discussions on current state of Azerbaijan-Russia relations

  • 09.04.2025 [21:09]

President Ilham Aliyev: I think among our brothers in Northern Cyprus, there is no doubt that we will be with them until the end

  • 09.04.2025 [20:23]

From Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait

  • 09.04.2025 [19:18]

Azerbaijani President: We support new government of Syria

  • 09.04.2025 [19:07]

President: USAID is a completely corrupt structure

  • 09.04.2025 [19:04]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva meet participants of “Young beekeeper" project in Gabala

  • 09.04.2025 [18:50]

From Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates

  • 09.04.2025 [18:38]

Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port

  • 09.04.2025 [18:37]

From Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai

  • 09.04.2025 [18:36]

From Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates

  • 09.04.2025 [18:34]

Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for development of cooperation

  • 09.04.2025 [18:23]

President Ilham Aliyev: We now actively work with Chinese companies

  • 09.04.2025 [17:50]

Baku to host Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament

  • 09.04.2025 [17:38]

Azerbaijani, Italian military pilots hold expert meeting

  • 09.04.2025 [17:29]

President: Azerbaijan has almost completely reduced its dependence on international financial institutions

  • 09.04.2025 [16:51]

President Ilham Aliyev highlights terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran at ADA-hosted international forum

  • 09.04.2025 [16:44]

German FA reveal team director Voller to extend contract until EURO 2028

  • 09.04.2025 [16:17]

President Ilham Aliyev: We want to have good relations with all our neighbors, including Iran

  • 09.04.2025 [16:08]

Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died

  • 09.04.2025 [16:08]

Azerbaijani President: Relations with Georgia are of strategic importance for us

  • 09.04.2025 [15:47]

Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation

  • 09.04.2025 [15:31]

Bulgarian Cabinet introduces visas for holders of Georgian diplomatic, service passports

  • 09.04.2025 [15:27]

Azerbaijan, Guinea explore prospects for political & economic cooperation

  • 09.04.2025 [15:25]

President: Azerbaijan is a country, which always played very active role in cooperation between countries of Turkic world

  • 09.04.2025 [15:20]

President Ilham Aliyev highlights attitude of European Commission towards Azerbaijan at ADA-hosted international forum

  • 09.04.2025 [14:14]

Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 98

  • 09.04.2025 [13:56]

Azerbaijan relocates 179 more residents to Sugovushan village in Aghdara district

  • 09.04.2025 [13:46]

Saildrone and Thales Australia demonstrate game-changing capability for autonomous anti-submarine warfare

  • 09.04.2025 [13:42]

Azerbaijani President: We played an important role in building bridges between Global South and Global North

  • 09.04.2025 [13:37]

President of Azerbaijan: We worked actively on potential transformation of NAM into an influential organization

  • 09.04.2025 [13:30]

President Ilham Aliyev: During the times of COVID, we provided financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries

  • 09.04.2025 [13:27]

President Ilham Aliyev: Strong relations with Azerbaijan are very important for this region

  • 09.04.2025 [13:21]

Azerbaijan, Latvia aim to share experience on border security

  • 09.04.2025 [12:54]

President of Azerbaijan: Biden Administration took unilateral side with Armenia

  • 09.04.2025 [12:32]

Baku Slavic University, Albania`s University of New York Tirana sign MoU

  • 09.04.2025 [12:25]

President Ilham Aliyev: During times of Biden-Blinken administration, U.S.-Azerbaijan relations can be characterized as relations in crisis

  • 09.04.2025 [12:21]

Delegation of Nizami Ganjavi International Center visits Kenya

  • 09.04.2025 [12:01]

President Ilham Aliyev: The victory of President Trump was a big disappointment and frustration for Armenia

  • 09.04.2025 [12:00]

President: How the post-war situation will continue to develop mainly depends on Armenia

  • 09.04.2025 [12:00]

US taking in almost $2B per day from tariffs: Trump

  • 09.04.2025 [11:48]

President of Azerbaijan: There are quite strong revanchist groups in Armenia

  • 09.04.2025 [11:41]

President: First successful reconciliation between Türkiye and Israel was to a certain degree facilitated by Azerbaijan

  • 09.04.2025 [11:40]

President Ilham Aliyev: We saw the barbarism and vandalism when we returned to Karabakh

  • 09.04.2025 [11:32]

AI outperforms physicians in telemedicine, Israeli researchers say

  • 09.04.2025 [11:26]

Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in automobile and railway transport

  • 09.04.2025 [11:21]

Azerbaijani President: Armenia is polluting Araz River

  • 09.04.2025 [11:13]

President of Azerbaijan: By making small steps we can start confidence-building measures

  • 09.04.2025 [11:05]

Senior European Championships 2025: Three Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers claim bronzes

  • 09.04.2025 [11:03]