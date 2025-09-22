Armenian citizens request court to question Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, "OSCE Minsk Group members," Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, and Armenian Foreign Minister

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

An open court hearing regarding the criminal cases of citizens of the Republic of Armenia held on September 22 at the Baku Military Court heard several motions filed by the accused individuals.

Accused David Manukyan requested the court to summon Nikol Vova Pashinyan, a citizen of the Republic of Armenia (Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan - ed.), as a witness or to join the trial via videoconference.

Accused David Babayan requested the judge to invite the “Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group”, particularly Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, as well as Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, as witnesses.

“Those people know us and we have had direct contact. They would be very valuable witnesses,” he added.

Accused Davit Ishkhanyan requested the court to invite 6 generals of the Russian peacekeepers who were once in the territories of Azerbaijan - General Muradov, General Kosabokov, General Anashkin, General Volkov, General Lentsov and General Kulakov - as witnesses.

“I have a number of questions for them, given their direct or indirect contact with the 15 people present. I repeat: directly or indirectly. I think the court will also have questions for them. Even if it is not possible, I request you to ensure their participation via video link,” he added.

Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev emphasized that at this stage the documents submitted by the prosecution are being studied as he commented on the motion submitted.

He also noted that the individuals whose names were mentioned have no connection to the charges brought against the accused, and currently pending in court.

Therefore, it was stated that there is no need for them to be questioned as witnesses or any other person in court.

The prosecutor defending for the state prosecution requested the court to deny the motion.

The presiding judge rejected the motion after considering the arguments presented.

The judge's justification for the decision was that the defense motion did not adequately detail the circumstances to be investigated, nor did it show their importance to the case.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.