Arsenal face Champions League deja vu in Paris with uphill task vs PSG

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Nineteen years after their infamous Champions League final defeat in Paris, Arsenal return to the French capital on Wednesday with fate knocking once more – and this time, a 1-0 deficit stands between them and the biggest game in club football, according to Daily Sabah.

Ousmane Dembele's early strike at the Emirates handed Paris Saint-Germain a slender first-leg lead in their semifinal showdown, forcing Arsenal into rare and daunting territory.

Only two clubs – Ajax in 1996 and Tottenham in 2019 – have ever overturned a first-leg home defeat to reach the Champions League final.

Now Arsenal, bruised by recent domestic setbacks and haunted by continental near-misses, must become the third.

Dembele’s fourth-minute thunderbolt silenced North London last week, punishing a lackluster Arsenal start and tying Kylian Mbappe’s record for the most Champions League goal involvements by a PSG player in a single campaign.

One disallowed goal from Mikel Merino was all the Gunners could muster in response, and the Ligue 1 giants flew home with a precious advantage.

PSG's home form in Europe only deepens Arsenal’s challenge.

The Parisians have rattled in 14 goals across their last three UCL home games, turning Parc des Princes into a fortress. Historically, they’ve only once failed to convert a first-leg away win into progression – that infamous 2019 collapse against Manchester United.

But while PSG seem favorites on paper, cracks are starting to show. A rotated side stumbled to a 2-1 Ligue 1 loss at Strasbourg on the weekend – their third defeat in six matches across all competitions, though manager Luis Enrique clearly had one eye on Arsenal.

Arsenal's Achilles heel reopens

If PSG’s loss was expected, Arsenal’s weekend defeat sparked concern.

Despite fielding most of their first-team regulars, the Gunners fell 2-1 to Bournemouth, exposing familiar defensive vulnerabilities.

Declan Rice opened the scoring with a sharp finish, but goals from Dean Huijsen and a controversial late strike from Evanilson flipped the game.

It was the 10th time this season Arsenal have dropped points from a winning position in the Premier League – a club-record collapse that raises questions about their temperament under pressure.

With a top-five finish in the league still uncertain, Arteta’s side must rediscover their resilience fast.

And yet, there is reason for hope.

Arsenal are unbeaten in seven straight away games across all competitions and have won their last four Champions League matches on the road, scoring at least twice each time.

Their stunning 2-1 victory at the Bernabeu in the last round is proof they can turn over European giants in hostile territory.

Repeat that in Paris, and extra time awaits.

For PSG, the major concern is Dembele.

The first-leg hero suffered a hamstring injury and remains a doubt, though the club insists he's making progress.

Should he miss out, Goncalo Ramos is expected to lead the attack, supported by Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and teenage dynamo Desire Doue.

Playmaker Lee Kang-in is also doubtful after taking a knock against Strasbourg.

In midfield, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz are set to return and rejoin Joao Neves, the only player to retain his spot in the weekend loss.

Arsenal welcome back Thomas Partey, who missed the first leg through suspension after a reckless yellow card at the Bernabeu.

He'll anchor a midfield trio with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, who took a knock at the weekend but is expected to feature. However, Jurrien Timber remains questionable, having missed the Bournemouth loss.

The injury list is long for the Gunners: Jorginho (lung), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (hamstring), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Riccardo Calafiori (knee) are all at risk of missing out.

Paris holds scars for Arsenal – 2006’s final loss to Barcelona still lingers. This time, they aren’t chasing their first European crown but rather redemption and reinvention under Arteta.

