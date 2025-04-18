Assistant to Azerbaijani President shares a post on diplomatic corps’ trip to Khankendi and Shusha

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has made a post on his official X account regarding the trip of the members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Azerbaijan to the cities of Khankendi and Shusha.

“With the diplomatic corps accredited in Baku we landed in Füzuli airport. We enroute to Shusha and Khankandi. We will visit Garabagh University and students in Khankandi. Post conflict reconstruction and transformation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur is impressive!,” Hikmat Hajiyev said.