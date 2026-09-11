Assistant to President: Celebration of Mexico's Independence Day in Shusha lays the foundation for a new tradition

Shusha, September 11, AZERTAC

“The celebration of Mexico's Independence Day for the second time in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, lays the foundation for a new tradition in Azerbaijan-Mexico relations,” said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, during his speech at an official reception marking Mexico's Independence Day in Shusha.

The Presidential Assistant expressed his gratitude to the Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan for this initiative.

“This is the second consecutive year that Mexico's Independence Day is being celebrated in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, which lays the foundation for a new tradition in our diplomatic experience," the Assistant to the President added.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from occupation, new cities and new places have emerged in terms of diplomatic activity, which has significantly enriched Azerbaijan's diplomatic geography. He also invited diplomatic missions of foreign countries to join such initiatives in Shusha and other cities of Azerbaijan in the future.