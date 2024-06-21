Assistant to President: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in humanitarian and educational spheres is developing successfully

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

“Today, we live in a world, where the demand for transport arteries is increasing day by day. The geographical location and the significant investments in transport infrastructure have enabled Azerbaijan to become one of the transport and logistics hubs across the Eurasian continent,” said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev as he addressed the 5th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council entitled “Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan within the regional projects and initiatives” held in Baku.

Highlighting the Russian-Azerbaijani relations, the Assistant to the President emphasized that cooperation in humanitarian and educational fields is developing successfully.

“The Lomonosov branch of the Moscow State Medical University and the Baku branch of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University are successfully operating in Azerbaijan. It is well known that Azerbaijan treats the Russian language with care. More than 40 thousand children at about 340 schools are taught in Russian. Over 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens study in the Russian language faculties at Azerbaijani universities. The Days of Russian Culture will be held in Azerbaijan this year. The numerous cultural events are also scheduled to be held here. All this, of course, will contribute to the further strengthening of ties between the friendly peoples of our countries,” he underlined.

Hikmet Hajiyev expressed his confidence that thanks to the consistent policy of the two countries’ leaders, relations between the two countries would continue to develop on an ascending line filled with a new content.