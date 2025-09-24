Assistant to President: Over 50 million tons of cargo growth expected along the Middle Corridor

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Over 50 million tons of cargo growth expected along the Middle Corridor. And for this purpose, Azerbaijan is making additional investments, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the 6th Caspian Business Forum held in New York, organized by the Caspian Policy Center and dedicated to the theme " Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor."

Hajiyev mentioned that with a cargo throughput capacity of 25 million tons per year, the Port of Baku is expanding its capabilities.

He said the railway project, which extends from Baku to Zangilan and the Armenian border, has been underway since 2020. “It's expected to be completed in mid-2026. Work is also underway on the 42km Zangezur section located in Armenia, and our partners from the United States are participating here. The third segment covers Nakhchivan. Additional investments are being made in this area, and we are inviting other international partners, including European countries, to collaborate. To turn the South Caucasus into a space for cooperation is the main goal," Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent