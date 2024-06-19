Assistant to the President: France's policy of militarization will serve to embolden revanchist forces within Armenia VIDEO

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

"France's policy of militarization will serve to embolden revanchist forces within Armenia. Therefore, France's provision of attack-oriented, lethal weapons to Armenia and the expansion of Armenia-France military cooperation are the developments causing a deep concern," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said during an interview with journalists.

Hikmet Hajiyev also stated, "We believe that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, France should pursue a more responsible policy. There is a clear approach in international relations that imposes various restrictions on militarization and arms buildup programs of states that were engaged in occupation and aggression. It must be noted that Armenia is such a state in the South Caucasus region. Therefore, the rearming and militarization of an occupying and aggressive state cannot be considered responsible under any circumstances."