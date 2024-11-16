Assistant to the President: Had it not been for occupation and aggression, Azerbaijan could have achieved more in green transformation

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

“If it hadn’t been for the occupation and aggression committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan for 30 years, Azerbaijan could have achieved more in the way of green transformation,” Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, stated during an interview with Azerbaijan Television on the sidelines of COP29 on November 16.

Noting that Armenia's policy of occupation hindered Azerbaijan's green transformation policy and diverted the country’s resources and goals, Hajiyev said: "After our lands were liberated from occupation, by the order of President Ilham Aliyev, Karabakh and East Zangezur were reinstated as zero-emission zones. This allowed Azerbaijan to allocate greater resources to its policy of green transformation and the development of renewable energy. This has always been a priority on our agenda. However, with the elimination of occupation and aggression, Azerbaijan gained the opportunity to mobilize greater capabilities in this segment."