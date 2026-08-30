August 30: The victory that paved the way for modern Türkiye’s rise

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

Türkiye is celebrating its 104th Victory Day, marking the battle that transformed a country facing occupation and partition into a state on the path to independence, according to TRT World.

August 30 marks the decisive battle in 1922 that halted the Greek advance in western Anatolia and paved the way for the final stages of the Turkish War of Independence, the withdrawal of occupying forces, and, ultimately, the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye.

Victory Day is being marked by ceremonies and public events across the country, including commemorations of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and of the soldiers who fought in the campaign.

The day also marks Turkish Armed Forces Day, linking the historic victory to the military's role in the country's national narrative.

To understand why August 30 remains so deeply embedded in Türkiye's national identity, it is necessary to look beyond the battlefield itself.

The road to Dumlupinar

The occupation began amid the ruins of the First World War. The Ottoman Empire's defeat left Istanbul under Allied control, while the victors of World War I, also known as the Entente powers, occupied large parts of Anatolia as plans to partition the defeated empire took shape.

When Greek troops landed in Izmir in May 1919, backed by the Entente powers, and began pushing inland, the partition of Ottoman territory was already underway.

The resistance that emerged in Anatolia was centred on a single refusal: its future would be decided by the people living there, not by delegations in European capitals.

Over the next three years, that movement grew from scattered militias into an army capable of forcing the issue.

By August 1922, the Turkish forces were ready to turn the tide. They launched the Great Offensive on August 26, rapidly breaking through Greek positions and capturing Afyonkarahisar the following day, while Greek forces retreated towards Dumlupinar.

On August 30, Turkish forces encircled and defeated the core of that army at Dumlupinar, in the engagement remembered as the Battle of the Commander in Chief.

The Turkish forces pressed their advance westward, reaching Izmir on September 9 and reclaiming the city where the invasion had begun.

From battlefield to a republic

Dumlupinar was decisive not simply because it broke an army.

It removed the last major military obstacle between the Turkish National Movement and control of Anatolia, clearing the way for the Mudanya Armistice that October, the subsequent Lausanne negotiations, and, in 1923, the declaration of the Republic of Türkiye.

The sequence transformed a battlefield victory into the political and legal foundation of a new state.

That is how Turkish officials continue to view the significance of August 30.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the day as the resurrection of the nation itself, with its struggle for existence answered and its independence secured.

The day represents a state written off as finished, choosing its own terms of survival rather than accepting those handed to it.

Why August 30 still matters now

The occupation ended in 1922, but the instinct it left behind, that sovereignty has to be secured rather than assumed, has endured through a century of Turkish state-building in ways that go well beyond ceremony.

A country that once relied heavily on foreign suppliers for its weapons now produces more than 85 percent of its military equipment, from drones and naval vessels to armoured platforms, and its defence and aerospace exports exceeded $10 billion in 2025.

Those figures underpin Türkiye's position as NATO's second-largest military by active personnel and its growing role as a defence-industrial partner well beyond the alliance.

That role was on display again this August, when Türkiye signed a joint defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan built around collective deterrence.

The pact places Ankara within a regional security architecture that it increasingly helps shape rather than simply reacting to.

None of that was on the minds of the soldiers who fought at Dumlupinar.

They were grappling with a narrower, starker question, whether Anatolia would remain theirs at all.

Yet everything that followed from the answer they won, from the Republic itself to the industrial base and strategic reach Türkiye has built over the following century, traces back to a battlefield in Kutahya in the last days of August 1922.

Today, August 30 stands as a tribute to a nation that refused to surrender its future.

More than a century on, that victory remains a defining symbol of Türkiye's determination to shape its own destiny.