The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Austria beat Netherlands 3-2 to reach EURO 2024 last 16 as Group D leaders

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

Austria beat the Netherlands 3-2 on Tuesday to reach the EURO 2024 last 16 as Group D leaders, according to Anadolu Agency.

Austria drew first blood with Dutch winger Donyell Malen's own goal in the sixth minute at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The equalizer came in the second half from the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo in minute 47, but Austria took the lead once more with midfielder Romano Schmid's header in the 59th minute.

Dutch attacker Memphis Depay leveled the game once more with his volley in the 75th minute, followed by an accurate shot from a tight angle by Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer just five minutes later, giving his team the vital win.

Austria finished at the top of its group with six points, while the Netherlands, which also booked their place in the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, have four points.

Türkiye will be paired with Austria in the last 16 if they finish second in Group F.

France settled for a 1-1 draw with Poland in a matchday-three game in Group D on Tuesday.

French star Kylian Mbappe brought the lead to his team with a goal from a penalty kick in the 56th minute at BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Polish veteran striker Robert Lewandowski responded in kind with a penalty kick in minute 79.

France thus reached the round of 16 in second Group D's second spot with five points, while Poland finished the group stage last with a single point.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

England, Denmark, Slovenia reach EURO 2024 last 16 as matchday 3 games end goalless
  • 26.06.2024 [10:00]

England, Denmark, Slovenia reach EURO 2024 last 16 as matchday 3 games end goalless

Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for
  • 25.06.2024 [19:44]

Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for 'medal rush' at European Championships

Shusha hosting International Youth Forum
  • 25.06.2024 [18:48]

Shusha hosting International Youth Forum

Azerbaijan names U15 wrestling squad for 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games
  • 25.06.2024 [18:35]

Azerbaijan names U15 wrestling squad for 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades
  • 25.06.2024 [17:21]

Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades

Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final
  • 25.06.2024 [10:15]

Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final

Mattia Zaccagni
  • 25.06.2024 [08:02]

Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy

Azerbaijani female chess player crowned English Chess Champion
  • 24.06.2024 [19:31]

Azerbaijani female chess player crowned English Chess Champion

Baku Open 2024 to welcome over 300 chess players
  • 24.06.2024 [17:54]

Baku Open 2024 to welcome over 300 chess players

Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking 26 June - Armed Forces Day

  • [22:18]

Azerbaijani FM meets with Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

  • [21:13]

Azerbaijan Army holds solemn ceremony on 26 June - Armed Forces Day

  • [20:08]

Austria beat Netherlands 3-2 to reach EURO 2024 last 16 as Group D leaders

  • [19:27]

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien to visit Azerbaijan

  • [19:17]

® BVLGARI is main sponsor of Torlonia Marbles exhibition at Louvre

  • [18:25]

Hikmet Hajiyev: We advise individuals in political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist dreams

  • [17:37]

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart VIDEO

  • [16:53]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues

  • [16:28]

Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration

  • [15:35]

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Minister of Defense of Italy VIDEO

  • [14:40]

President Ilham Aliyev viewed military transport aircraft produced by Italian "Leonardo" company VIDEO

  • [13:30]

Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

  • [13:01]

OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO

  • [12:43]

US defense chief speaks to Russian counterpart via phone: Pentagon

  • [12:13]

Soldiers marching in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration VIDEO

  • [11:53]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day

  • [10:30]

England, Denmark, Slovenia reach EURO 2024 last 16 as matchday 3 games end goalless

  • [10:00]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov

  • [01:15]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Armed Forces Day

  • 25.06.2024 [22:03]

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region

  • 25.06.2024 [21:00]

Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [20:53]

First day of "By Youth For Youth" International Forum concludes in Shusha

  • 25.06.2024 [20:52]

Sabina Aliyeva addresses meeting of OIC ombudspersons in Morocco

  • 25.06.2024 [20:33]

Ukraine and Moldova enter formal membership talks with the European Union

  • 25.06.2024 [20:04]

® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds

  • 25.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for 'medal rush' at European Championships

  • 25.06.2024 [19:44]

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call

  • 25.06.2024 [19:30]

Shusha hosting International Youth Forum

  • 25.06.2024 [18:48]

Youth involvement in major projects essential, says minister

  • 25.06.2024 [18:36]

Azerbaijan names U15 wrestling squad for 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 25.06.2024 [18:35]

Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media

  • 25.06.2024 [18:21]

Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [18:13]

Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora and Hungarian Turan Foundation eye enhancing cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [18:05]

® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!

  • 25.06.2024 [17:43]

Azerbaijan, Gambia waive visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports

  • 25.06.2024 [17:26]

Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades

  • 25.06.2024 [17:21]

BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in US

  • 25.06.2024 [17:00]

Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan

  • 25.06.2024 [16:56]

Sofia's INSAIT Institute for Computer Sciences and AI Awards Grants to Eight Students to Keep Them in Bulgaria

  • 25.06.2024 [16:35]

Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year

  • 25.06.2024 [16:21]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev holds another graduation ceremony

  • 25.06.2024 [16:14]

China's Chang'e 6 probe will soon bring samples of the moon's far side to Earth — and scientists are getting excited

  • 25.06.2024 [16:02]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion

  • 25.06.2024 [15:53]

Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double

  • 25.06.2024 [15:24]

400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission

  • 25.06.2024 [15:22]

“Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World” to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [15:21]

Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo

  • 25.06.2024 [14:50]

Fifth volume of the multi-volume work "History. Time. Thoughts" by Professor Irada Huseynova published

  • 25.06.2024 [14:32]

Garlic could be a secret weapon to keep down your glucose and cholesterol

  • 25.06.2024 [14:31]

Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

  • 25.06.2024 [14:15]

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom VIDEO

  • 25.06.2024 [14:14]

German TV: “Without your kind cooperation it would not have been possible for us to realise the film…”

  • 25.06.2024 [13:28]

Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh

  • 25.06.2024 [13:13]

World Bank Approves $150 million to improve primary healthcare services in Sri Lanka

  • 25.06.2024 [12:38]

Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement

  • 25.06.2024 [12:21]

To Her Excellency Madame Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • 25.06.2024 [11:01]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 25.06.2024 [10:51]

Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

  • 25.06.2024 [10:42]

Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final

  • 25.06.2024 [10:15]

33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt's Aswan

  • 25.06.2024 [10:02]

Spokesperson for US Department of State: We continue to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 25.06.2024 [09:54]

Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy

  • 25.06.2024 [08:02]

European Commission says Apple in breach of EU competition rules

  • 24.06.2024 [21:00]

Turkish Airlines retains Europe’s best airline title for 9th time

  • 24.06.2024 [20:30]

Participants of AZERTAC internship program receive certificates

  • 24.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani female chess player crowned English Chess Champion

  • 24.06.2024 [19:31]

AZAL once again named best airline in Central Asia and CIS

  • 24.06.2024 [19:10]

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss implementation of joint projects

  • 24.06.2024 [18:52]

Zangilan hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs

  • 24.06.2024 [18:12]

NASA confirms it would fail protecting Earth from an asteroid impact in 14 years

  • 24.06.2024 [18:05]

Azerbaijan-Brazil interparliamentary relations discussed

  • 24.06.2024 [18:01]

Baku Open 2024 to welcome over 300 chess players

  • 24.06.2024 [17:54]

Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper publishes interview with Azerbaijani ambassador

  • 24.06.2024 [17:39]

Princess Anne admitted to hospital after head injury

  • 24.06.2024 [17:30]

German Liberals threaten ruling coalition over debt

  • 24.06.2024 [17:16]

Kylian Mbappe 'really eager' to play against Poland, says Aurelien Tchouameni, rounds on France critics at Euro 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:54]

Drinking coffee may lower risk of death from too much sitting

  • 24.06.2024 [16:31]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to review President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution

  • 24.06.2024 [16:21]

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until October 1, 2024

  • 24.06.2024 [16:08]

® Opportunity for micro entrepreneurs to benefit from EDF (SİF) loans via Birbank Biznes

  • 24.06.2024 [15:26]

SpaceX completes Falcon 9 double launch day with Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Station

  • 24.06.2024 [14:59]

Türkiye’s major crypto exchange BtcTurk hit by cyberattack

  • 24.06.2024 [14:48]

Uzbekistan becomes first country to receive World Bank carbon funds after reducing emissions

  • 24.06.2024 [14:40]

ANAMA: 946 hectares of territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 24.06.2024 [14:36]

China's reusable carrier rocket completes first 10-km VTOL test

  • 24.06.2024 [13:48]

Junior Azerbaijani boxers make successful start to EUBC European Championships

  • 24.06.2024 [13:40]

Italian literary portal publishes verses by outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi

  • 24.06.2024 [13:36]

Fire protection team leaders hold training-methodical session, Defense Ministry VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [13:28]

Azerbaijani athletes to compete at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 24.06.2024 [13:24]

Climate Action Forum of NAM Youth Organization wraps up in Baku VIDEO

  • 24.06.2024 [12:23]

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian President and Head of Dagestan

  • 24.06.2024 [11:48]

Fire engulfs battery plant, killing one worker

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

First Azerbaijani diaspora organization founded in South Africa

  • 24.06.2024 [11:41]

BHOS students to study in Portugal

  • 24.06.2024 [11:23]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • 24.06.2024 [10:45]

To His Excellency Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:28]

At least 1,301 people died during Hajj - Saudi Arabia

  • 24.06.2024 [10:22]

Switzerland make EURO 2024 last 16 despite draw with Germany

  • 24.06.2024 [10:21]

To Mr. Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation

  • 24.06.2024 [10:15]