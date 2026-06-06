The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Austrian–Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce President honored for strengthening bilateral ties and diaspora support

Veinna, June 6, AZERTAC

Gerald Gerstbauer, President of the Austrian–Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (ATAZ), was honored at a ceremony held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna in recognition for his contributions to Azerbaijan–Austria relations and support for the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The event was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria, with support from the Azerbaijan Cultural Center. It was attended by State Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov, ATAZ members, diplomats, diaspora representatives, and members of the public.

In her remarks, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center Leyla Gasimova emphasized that Azerbaijan–Austria relations have evolved dynamically in recent years, stressing the role of not only state institutions but also business, academic, and diaspora communities. She also praised Gerald Gerstbauer’s contributions to promoting Azerbaijan in Austria and strengthening bilateral cultural and economic ties.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria Rovshan Sadigbeyli highlighted the strong growth of Azerbaijan–Austria economic cooperation, noting Austrian companies’ active role in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sectors. He stressed the importance of the Austrian–Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce as a bridge between business communities and pointed to significant potential for expanding trade and investment.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, emphasized that under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora has become a priority of state policy, receiving special attention and support. He highlighted the achievements of Azerbaijanis abroad in organizing communities, promoting Azerbaijan’s truths internationally, and protecting national interests, emphasizing the important role of public diplomacy and international initiatives. He also noted the high value of contributions from Azerbaijan’s friends and partners.

Speakers highlighted the activities of Gerald Gerstbauer, President of the Austrian–Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, who was awarded the “For Service in Diaspora Activities” medal by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. His contributions were discussed in detail.

It was noted that he has headed the Austrian–Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce since 2013. Under his leadership, numerous business missions have been organized, sustainable partnerships between Austrian and Azerbaijani companies have been established, and significant contributions have been made to the expansion of economic cooperation. Gerstbauer has also actively supported Azerbaijani diaspora initiatives and contributed to promoting Azerbaijan in Europe.

At the ceremony, Fuad Muradov presented Gerald Gerstbauer with the “For Service in Diaspora Activities” medal.

The event then followed with an artistic program featuring a performance by renowned pianist and composer Abuzar Manafzade.

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