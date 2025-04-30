Ayrton Senna helmet from famous 1992 rescue sells for record price

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

The helmet worn by Ayrton Senna during one of his most iconic Formula 1 acts at the 1992 Belgian Grand Prix has been sold for a record £720,000 ($966,449), ESPN reported citing auctioneers.

RM Sotherby's have stated that the sale is a world record for auctioned race-worn helmets, surpassing the previous mark set by Charles Leclerc's from the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, which fetched £262,700 ($352,315) at a charity auction benefiting flood relief efforts in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region.

Senna, the legendary three-time world champion, wore the helmet racing for McLaren for much of the 1992 season, including at Spa-Francorchamps where he famously helped rescue an unconscious driver after a crash.

Ligier driver Érik Comas credits Senna with saving his life after the Brazilian stopped on track, cut off the car's engine and held Comas' head until paramedics arrived following a shunt in practice.

While Senna finished fourth in a 1992 championship dominated by Williams' Nigel Mansell, he still solidified his status as one of the F1 greats with three race wins and the ultimate act of sportsmanship.

The helmet, featuring Senna's signature yellow, green, and blue design, was made by Japanese manufacturer Shoei and sold at auction online by Sotheby's between April 23-28. It was a custom, lightweight version of the X-4 model, weighing 100 to 200 grams less than the standard.

Before Leclerc's auction, the previous helmet record was £139,100 ($186,551) for another Senna helmet -- from the 1990 season -- sold in 2019.

Senna tragically passed away in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.