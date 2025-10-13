AZAL continues fleet renewal: second new Airbus A320neo arrives in Baku this year

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a part of AZCON Holding, has welcomed a second new Airbus A320neo to its fleet this year as part of a large-scale modernization and sustainable development program.

The fleet expansion strengthens AZAL’s position in regional and global aviation markets while offering passengers greater flexibility and comfort when planning their journeys.

The Airbus A320neo is equipped with a modern interior designed for passenger comfort, featuring larger overhead storage bins and ergonomic seats. Both business and economy class passengers can enjoy a comfortable travel experience. The aircraft also offers an inflight entertainment system and high-speed Wi-Fi service. Business class passengers as well as AZAL Miles members with specific tier level status will enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access.

Thanks to new-generation engines and advanced aerodynamic enhancements, the Airbus A320neo significantly reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions compared to previous models.

It should be noted that AZAL received its first Airbus A320neo in September 2025. According to the airline’s development plan, the fleet will be expanded with more than 30 new aircraft by 2032 — enabling AZAL to operate one of the most modern and energy-efficient fleets in the region.