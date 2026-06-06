Azerbaijan's “Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve” inscribed on UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

The 38th session of UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB) International Coordinating Council is currently underway in Hernandarias, Paraguay, with Azerbaijan participating as a member of the Council.

Azerbaijan is represented at the session by delegates from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the country's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO.

As part of the proceedings, the committee members unanimously approved the nomination dossier of Azerbaijan's Greater Caucasus Biosphere Reserve for inclusion in UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves. This marks the first Azerbaijani site to be admitted to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserves includes 784 biosphere reserves in 142 countries worldwide.